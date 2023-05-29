Portable Blender Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 227.3 Million by 2033 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global portable blender market size was worth US$ 132.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 227.3 Mn by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2031. Rise in number of food aficionados is expected to fuel the popularity of small equipment, such as portable blenders.
Evolving lifestyles, growth in population, rapid urbanization, and rise in consumer disposable income are estimated to fuel global market demand for portable blenders. Additionally, increase in consumption of nutritious foods and beverages is augmenting the global industry. High demand for portable cooking equipment, rise in travel requirements, and busy consumer schedules are anticipated to drive market development.
Portable blenders have become increasingly common among the health-conscious people considering the rise in consumption and increase in prices of shakes and smoothies. Leading producers are developing advanced products employing metal, glass, and plastic in order to seize profitable business prospects in the portable blender industry. They are enhancing the functionality of portable blenders by incorporating premium materials and components into their products.
Portable blenders are battery-powered, mains-supply-independent devices that are more beneficial to use than common electric blenders. Therefore, they are widely utilized in households as well as companies.
Portable blenders are a practical solution for customers who are short on time but yet want to keep energized when they leave the house. Rise in popularity of portable micro blenders is boosting the global portable blender market growth.
Key Findings of Market Report
- People with busy schedules can work quickly and effortlessly with a portable blender, thus simplifying their lives. Additionally, modular kitchens have seen a rise in their use since portable blenders are easier to operate. As a result, the global market for portable blenders is anticipated to expand rapidly in the near future.
Global Portable Blender Market: Growth Drivers
- Changing dietary preferences and rise in self-care awareness among people are major factors driving the portable blenders market. Portable blenders have several advantages over fixed ones, including minimal input and voltage requirements, lengthy operating periods, and high charge limits.
- Around the world, dual income households are increasing, which is expected to fuel market demand for portable blenders. Significant rise in disposable income is fueling their spending ability. Market demand for functional and stylish kitchen appliances, notably portable blenders, is projected to rise in countries like the U.K. and the U.S.
Global Portable Blender Market: Regional Landscape
- North America is anticipated to hold significant market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in consumer awareness about the need to consume nutrient-rich diet and improved consumer spending power to drive portable blender industry growth. People are more likely to utilize portable blenders when they travel frequently and have trouble staying on their diets. These blenders make it simple for travelers to create their own smoothies and drinks.
Global Portable Blender Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global portable blender market are as follows:
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
- SharkNinja Operating LLC
- Bella Housewares
- Little Bees
- Conair Cuisinart
- Keyton
Global Portable Blender Market: Segmentation
Material
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
Blending Capacity
- Below 30 Fluid oz
- 30 Fluid oz - 60 Fluid oz
- Above 60 Fluid oz
Blender Power
- 150 W - 300 W
- 300 W - 700 W
- Above 700 W
Price
- Low (Up to US$ 50)
- Medium (US$ 50 - US$ 100)
- High (Above US$ 100)
End-use Industry
- Residential/Individual
- Commercial
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
