Global Nutrigenomics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.74%

The Global Nutrigenomics Market is estimated to be USD 607.94 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1318.13 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.74%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Nutrigenomics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Nutrigenomics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing Lifestyle and Increase in Obese and Diabetic Population

Increasing Applications in Dermatology

Increase in Personalized Nutrition and Evaluation of Food Safety

Restraints

High Cost of Treatment

Opportunities

Increasing Applications in Dermatology

Advancements in Diagnostic Methods and Technology

Challenges

Lack of Proven Results for Nutrigenomics Study Support

Market Segmentation



The Global Nutrigenomics Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Reagents & Kits, and Services.

By Applications, the market is classified into Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Obesity.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

1health.io, Inc.

23andMe Inc.

BASF SE

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Danone Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GeneSmart Biotech Corp.

Genova Diagnostics

Gini Health Pvt. Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Metagenics

Nutrigenomix

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Polysciences, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Sysmex Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

