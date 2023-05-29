Italy Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 63 Existing Data Centers and 9 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors and Operators

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers Italy's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.

Key Market Highlights:

As per Networked Readiness Index (NRI), the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) of Italy reached 45th position in 2022. The ICT specialists in the country grew to around 50% in the last 10 years. TIM is one of the largest companies in ICT.

Italy launched Digital Italy 2026 to provide ultra-broadband connectivity and digitalized infrastructure. The plans also state the measures which must be applied/implemented for digitalizing the public administration.

There is a huge potential for renewable energy in the country. Most data center operators seek ways to power their data centers fully with renewable energy. In 2021, Italian renewable energy firm ERG signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telecom Italia in Italy to supply 3.4 TWh of green energy.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Milan, Rome, Arezzo, Pavia, Turin, Tuscamy, Burgamo, Palermo, Frosinone, Pisa, Bologna, Ancona, Piacenza, Treviso, Venice, Perugia, Massarosa, Padua.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (63 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Aruba

Data4Group

Telecom Italia

Equinix

Retelit

STACK Infrastructure

Irideos

SUPERNAP Italia

BT Italia

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

Elmec Informatica

Eni

Seeweb

Colt DCS

IT Gate

Fastweb

Open Hub Med

Vianova

Itnet

EXE.IT SRL SB

CSI PIEMONTE

Fastnet

Naquadria

ASCO TLC

Unidata

MIX

Rack One APPLiCO Digital Lab

Telecom Italia Sparkle

NS3

Vantage Data Centers

Compass Datacenters

Vitali

CNA Toscana Centro

Order of Architects of Pistoia

Rural Vivaistico Ornamentale District of Pistoia.

