Italy Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 63 Existing Data Centers and 9 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors and Operators

This report covers Italy's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.
Key Market Highlights:
As per Networked Readiness Index (NRI), the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) of Italy reached 45th position in 2022. The ICT specialists in the country grew to around 50% in the last 10 years. TIM is one of the largest companies in ICT.
Italy launched Digital Italy 2026 to provide ultra-broadband connectivity and digitalized infrastructure. The plans also state the measures which must be applied/implemented for digitalizing the public administration.
There is a huge potential for renewable energy in the country. Most data center operators seek ways to power their data centers fully with renewable energy. In 2021, Italian renewable energy firm ERG signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telecom Italia in Italy to supply 3.4 TWh of green energy.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
- Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Milan, Rome, Arezzo, Pavia, Turin, Tuscamy, Burgamo, Palermo, Frosinone, Pisa, Bologna, Ancona, Piacenza, Treviso, Venice, Perugia, Massarosa, Padua.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (63 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- Aruba
- Data4Group
- Telecom Italia
- Equinix
- Retelit
- STACK Infrastructure
- Irideos
- SUPERNAP Italia
- BT Italia
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- Elmec Informatica
- Eni
- Seeweb
- Colt DCS
- IT Gate
- Fastweb
- Open Hub Med
- Vianova
- Itnet
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Fastnet
- Naquadria
- ASCO TLC
- Unidata
- MIX
- Rack One APPLiCO Digital Lab
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- NS3
- Vantage Data Centers
- Compass Datacenters
- Vitali
- CNA Toscana Centro
- Order of Architects of Pistoia
- Rural Vivaistico Ornamentale District of Pistoia.
