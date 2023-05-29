Israel Data Center Portfolio Landscape Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 20 Existing Data Centers & 9 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors & Operators

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Israel data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Israel is among the major technological hubs in the Middle East region and is among the emerging data center markets in the region, aided by factors such as proximity to major markets such as the UAE, introduction of digital initiatives by the Israel government, increase in the presence of global cloud service providers among others.

The market is observing steady investments and is attracting new global operators to enter the market. For instance, in June 2022, the global colocation operator, Digital Realty, announced its entry into the Israel data center market after partnering with Mivne to develop a data center facility in Petah Tikva.

The top 3 data center operators in the Israel Data Center contribute more than 40% of the installed IT Load capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Herzliya, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rosh Haayin, Tel Aviv, Tirat Carmel, Nazareth, Bet Shemesh, Netanya, Ramla, Beit Yehoshua, Tnuvot, Shoham.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (09 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Bynet Data Communications

Bezeq International

MedOne

Adgar Investments & Development

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

3samnet

Infinity

SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center

Global Technical Realty

Compass Datacenters (Azrieli Group)

Serverfarm

Techtonic

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

MedOne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odutia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.