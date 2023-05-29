Panic Disorder Market Towards US$ 12,621.61 Mn By 2030, A Comprehensive Analysis By Reports Insights

New York, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the panic disorder market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 12,621.61 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 9,040.00 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of panic disorder treatments in hospitals and clinics, which is proliferating the global market growth. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the panic disorder market. Request Sample Now

The prevalence of panic disorders is increasing at the global level, owing to multiple factors such as family history, rising cases of depression, and others. Thus, the increasing prevalence of panic disorder at the global level is accelerating the adoption of panic disorder treatments, including medications and psychotherapy to ensure efficient treatment of panic disorder. Since these treatments focus on providing aid to the patients to recognize and alter unhealthy emotions. This, in turn, is accelerating the growth of the global panic disorder market growth.

Furthermore, the players in the global market are targeting at increasing the product offerings for panic disorder treatment through digital means. These strategies will accelerate the market share growth of the companies in the global market. For instance, in February 2021, Highmark, a healthcare provider based in the United States increased access to digital therapeutic for panic disorder treatments. Thus, the increasing offering of digital therapeutics for panic disorder treatment to ensure ease of treatment will create a potential growth opportunity for the market during the projected forecast period.

Global Panic Disorder Market Segmentation Details:

Based on treatment type, the medication segment contributed the highest market share in 2022. Panic disorder medications, including serotonin & norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), benzodiazepines, and others provide relief in depression symptoms, including irritability, sadness, and others. Thus, owing to the above benefits of medication, the adoption of panic disorder medication is increasing to reduce the incidents of panic disorders. This factor is accelerating the growth of the segment.

Based on Dosage Form, the tablet segment accounted for the highest market share in the year 2022. The primary advantages of tablet forms of panic disorder include high precision, dose accuracy, lower variability, and others. In addition, panic disorder tablets are easier to swallow, and, in some cases, they can easily dissolve in water for feeding the children. Therefore, the above benefits associated with the tablets are fueling the deployment of tablets in panic disorder medication to ensure the reduction of anxiety, which, in turn, is propelling the tablet segment market growth.

Based on End User, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global panic disorder market. The utilization of panic disorder treatments such as medications and psychotherapy is increasing in hospitals and clinics to minimize the frequency and intensity of panic attacks and enhance the functions in daily life. For instance, NBMLHD-Anxiety Disorders Clinic, a part of Nepean Blue Mountains LHD in Australia is a leading provider of panic disorder treatments in Australia. This clinic utilizes medications for the treatment of panic disorders. Thus, the increasing adoption of panic disorder treatments in hospitals is benefiting the market growth.

Based on region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The prime factors such as the development of new healthcare facilities for the treatment of panic disorders, partnerships between panic disorder medication companies, clinic trials related to the panic disorder treatment for the approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and others are favoring the increasing adoption of panic disorder treatments to enable a reduction in panic attacks. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways

North America will create favorable circumstances for market growth in terms of value and volume due to growing innovations for panic disorder treatments particularly in the U.S.

Based on treatment type, the medication segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the panic disorder market statistics in 2022.

In the context of dosage form, the tablet segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of panic disorder market statistics during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital and clinics segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong research and development capabilities and a strong presence in the market through their extensive product portfolios and distribution networks. Further, the panic disorder market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from hospitals especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the development of a new range of panic disorder treatment medications will further increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Cybin acquired Phase I N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) study, a study for anxiety disorder treatment from Entheon Biomedical. The acquisition of the study is projected to boost the clinical development pathway of CYB004.

