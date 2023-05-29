Samsung Canada launches ‘This is My Epic’ contest and expert led workshops; invites Canadians to capture and share their most epic photos

Contest participants will have the chance to win 1 of 10 prizes consisting of $1,000 cash and an epic Samsung Galaxy prize pack



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the launch of the ‘This is My Epic’ contest, inviting Canadians to share their best photos captured with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone for a chance to win 1 of 10 prizes consisting of $1,000 cash and a Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack including a Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro (valued at $2,399.97 based on MSRP)1.

Samsung Canada will also host a series of photography workshops at Samsung Experience Store locations in Toronto, Burnaby and Montreal, empowering Canadians to level up their photography skills and learn how to take pro-like shots with a Galaxy smartphone. The workshops will be hosted by renowned photographers Shahbaz Sheikh, Eric Branover and Karin Keller who will share creative insights alongside tips and tricks for capturing epic action, lifestyle, artistic, and nature photography leveraging the incredible camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Each session will be followed by a street photography experience where participants will test out their new skills in a real-life context.

“At Samsung, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of Galaxy innovation by setting new standards for what your smartphone can do,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Through the ‘This is My Epic’ contest and workshops, we hope to inspire Canadians to explore the creative experiences available through their mobile devices and capture their most epic photography yet.”

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series delivers an elevated camera experience that provides users more opportunity for creative self expression. With DSLR-style image shooting, Nightography capabilities and editing in RAW2 and JPEG, the Galaxy S23 Series makes it easy for any level of photographer, from the everyday user to the professional, to capture phenomenal pro-like content that stands out from the crowd.

“I’m thrilled to work with Samsung Canada on ‘This is My Epic,’ and invite my fellow Canadians to try out one of my favourite ways to capture moments,” said Shahbaz Sheikh, Toronto-based photographer and workshop leader. “I’m truly amazed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has allowed me to produce next-level content for my portfolio, and I’m excited to share my favourite Galaxy camera features and to see the epic photos workshop participants capture using this device.”

‘This is My Epic’ workshops will be held in Samsung Experience Store locations across Canada in Toronto, Montreal, and Burnaby on the following dates:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre on June 3 rd

Montreal Eaton Centre on June 10 th

Metropolis at Metrotown on June 17th



To register, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/ses/events/

Canadians interested in participating in the contest can submit their entries between May 25, 2023 – June 30, 2023, for a chance to be 1 of 10 winners selected to receive a prize consisting of $1,000 cash and a Samsung Galaxy Prize Pack1. Workshop participants can also submit their favourite pictures taken during the photography workshops.

For information on how to enter the ‘This is My Epic’ contest, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/thisismyepic/

