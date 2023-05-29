Global Behavioural Health Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Behavioural Health Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global behavioural health market size attained a value of USD 163.9 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 241.9 billion by 2031.



Behavioural Health Market: Introduction



The behavioural health market refers to the industry that focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, management, and prevention of mental health disorders, substance abuse, and other behavioural issues.

This market encompasses a wide range of services and products, including psychiatric and psychological therapies, counselling, rehabilitation, medication management, and support services for individuals experiencing mental health challenges or substance use disorders.

Behavioural Health Market Scenario



The global behavioural health market is driven by the increasing demand for mental health and substance abuse treatment services, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of addressing behavioural health issues.

Market Drivers



Key factors propelling the behavioural health market include the rising prevalence of mental health disorders and substance abuse worldwide, increased awareness of the importance of mental health, and the growing need for accessible and effective treatment options.

Additionally, the market is driven by the expansion of telehealth and digital health solutions, which have increased access to care, particularly in remote or underserved areas. Furthermore, government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting mental health and addressing the stigma associated with mental health disorders contribute to the market's growth.



Market Challenges



Despite the growing demand for behavioural health services, the market faces some challenges. These include a shortage of mental health professionals, limited access to care in some regions, and the stigma associated with mental health disorders and treatment.

Additionally, the high cost of mental health care and inadequate insurance coverage for behavioural health services in some countries may hinder market growth.



Regional Analysis



North America dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of mental health issues, and the presence of key market players.

Europe follows closely, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditures in the region.



Future Outlook



The behavioural health market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders and substance abuse, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of addressing behavioural health issues.

As new technologies and treatment approaches emerge, and healthcare systems continue to evolve, the market may experience increased access to behavioural health services, leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced overall well-being.

Key Players in the Global Behavioural Health Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the behavioural health market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $171 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $241.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies included in the market are as follows:

Acadia Healthcare

CareTech Holdings PLC

Universal Health Services, Inc

North Range Behavioral Health

Ascension Seton

Mindlinc

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

Cerner Corporation

Netsmart Technologies, Inc

Core Solutions, Inc

Echo Group

Meditab

Behavioural Health Overview

Guidelines and Stages

Pathophysiology

Screening and Diagnosis

Treatment Pathway

Patient Profile

Patient Profile Overview

Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors

Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate

Behavioural Health Challenges and Unmet Needs

Treatment Pathway Challenges

Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis

Awareness and Prevention Gaps

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Clinical Trials Analysis

Analysis by Trial Registration Year

Analysis by Trial Status

Analysis by Trial Phase

Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Analysis by Geography

Funding and Investment Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Behavioural Health Market Segmentations



Market Breakup by Type

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Alcohol Use Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Eating Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)

Others

Market Breakup by Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Outpatient Counselling

Emergency Mental Health Services

Home-based Treatment Services

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Outpatient Clinics

Rehabilitation Centres

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

