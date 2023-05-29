Global Behavioural Health Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Behavioural Health Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global behavioural health market size attained a value of USD 163.9 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 241.9 billion by 2031.
Behavioural Health Market: Introduction
The behavioural health market refers to the industry that focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, management, and prevention of mental health disorders, substance abuse, and other behavioural issues.
This market encompasses a wide range of services and products, including psychiatric and psychological therapies, counselling, rehabilitation, medication management, and support services for individuals experiencing mental health challenges or substance use disorders.
Behavioural Health Market Scenario
The global behavioural health market is driven by the increasing demand for mental health and substance abuse treatment services, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of addressing behavioural health issues.
The market encompasses various services and products, including psychiatric and psychological therapies, counselling, rehabilitation, medication management, and support services for individuals experiencing mental health challenges or substance use disorders.
Market Drivers
Key factors propelling the behavioural health market include the rising prevalence of mental health disorders and substance abuse worldwide, increased awareness of the importance of mental health, and the growing need for accessible and effective treatment options.
Additionally, the market is driven by the expansion of telehealth and digital health solutions, which have increased access to care, particularly in remote or underserved areas. Furthermore, government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting mental health and addressing the stigma associated with mental health disorders contribute to the market's growth.
Market Challenges
Despite the growing demand for behavioural health services, the market faces some challenges. These include a shortage of mental health professionals, limited access to care in some regions, and the stigma associated with mental health disorders and treatment.
Additionally, the high cost of mental health care and inadequate insurance coverage for behavioural health services in some countries may hinder market growth.
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of mental health issues, and the presence of key market players.
Europe follows closely, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditures in the region.
Future Outlook
The behavioural health market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders and substance abuse, as well as the growing awareness of the importance of addressing behavioural health issues.
As new technologies and treatment approaches emerge, and healthcare systems continue to evolve, the market may experience increased access to behavioural health services, leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced overall well-being.
Key Players in the Global Behavioural Health Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the behavioural health market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$171 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$241.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Acadia Healthcare
- CareTech Holdings PLC
- Universal Health Services, Inc
- North Range Behavioral Health
- Ascension Seton
- Mindlinc
- Pyramid Healthcare
- Promises Behavioral Health
- Cerner Corporation
- Netsmart Technologies, Inc
- Core Solutions, Inc
- Echo Group
- Meditab
Behavioural Health Overview
- Guidelines and Stages
- Pathophysiology
- Screening and Diagnosis
- Treatment Pathway
Patient Profile
- Patient Profile Overview
- Patient Psychology and Emotional Impact Factors
- Risk Assessment and Treatment Success Rate
Behavioural Health Challenges and Unmet Needs
- Treatment Pathway Challenges
- Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis
- Awareness and Prevention Gaps
Patent Analysis
- Analysis by Type of Patent
- Analysis by Publication year
- Analysis by Issuing Authority
- Analysis by Patent Age
- Analysis by CPC Analysis
- Analysis by Patent Valuation
- Analysis by Key Players
Grants Analysis
- Analysis by year
- Analysis by Amount Awarded
- Analysis by Issuing Authority
- Analysis by Grant Application
- Analysis by Funding Institute
- Analysis by NIH Departments
- Analysis by Recipient Organization
Clinical Trials Analysis
- Analysis by Trial Registration Year
- Analysis by Trial Status
- Analysis by Trial Phase
- Analysis by Therapeutic Area
- Analysis by Geography
Funding and Investment Analysis
- Analysis by Funding Instances
- Analysis by Type of Funding
- Analysis by Funding Amount
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Leading Investors
- Analysis by Geography
Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
- Analysis by Partnership Instances
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Geography
Behavioural Health Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Type
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Alcohol Use Disorder
- Substance Abuse Disorder
- Eating Disorder
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)
- Others
Market Breakup by Services
- Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services
- Outpatient Counselling
- Emergency Mental Health Services
- Home-based Treatment Services
- Others
Market Breakup by End User
- Outpatient Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centres
- Hospitals
- Homecare Settings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq2ehc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment