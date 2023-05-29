UPM Fibres is preparing to temporarily adjust production at Kaukas, Finland, and initiates consultations with employee representatives concerning potential temporary layoffs

English Finnish

(UPM, Lappeenranta, 29 May 2023 at 12:15 EEST) – UPM Fibres business area begins consultations with employee representatives at the Kaukas pulp mill, sawmill and wood reception to prepare for possible temporary production adjustment to address the market situation. As the raw material streams of the Kaukas pulp mill and sawmill are closely linked, also the sawmill prepares to adjust production.



UPM Fibres prepares to temporary layoff personnel of the Kaukas pulp mill, sawmill and wood reception for a fixed term period. The possible temporary layoffs could take place in several periods and would last a maximum of 90 days. The total number of employees covered by the employee consultations is approximately 370.

Temporary adjustment of pulp production and possible temporary layoffs could possibly take place in the second half of the year during the planned maintenance shutdown.

Decisions on possible temporary layoffs will be taken after the concultations have been concluded.

Previously UPM announced in its release from 11 May that it lowers UPM’s outlook for 2023 due to slower recovery of deliveries in most businesses and rapid fall in pulp prices. Earlier in 2023 UPM has had employee consultations on temporary layoffs in UPM Communication Papers, UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Plywood Business Areas.

UPM Pulp is one of the world's leading producers of northern softwood, birch and eucalyptus pulp. We supply global customers in end use segments such as tissue, specialty, packaging and graphic papers, and board, through our own sales and technical service networks close to customers in the APAC region and Europe. UPM Pulp operates five pulp mills – three in Finland and two in Uruguay – as well as eucalyptus plantations in Uruguay. UPM Pulp employs approximately 2,000 people. The annual production capacity of our mills is 5.8 million tonnes of pulp. Pulp Business is part of the UPM Fibres Business Area which combines the integrated production of pulp, energy and sawn timber with a synergistic supply chain of wood raw materials. www.upmpulp.com



UPM Timber produces redwood and whitewood sawn timber for the joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. Our sawmills are powered entirely by renewable energy. We use certified Finnish raw material and the latest sawmilling techniques to produce high-quality sawn timber that fulfills our customers’ requirements. UPM Timber has four sawmills in Finland with a total annual capacity of 1.4 million cubic metres and its own sales network in Europe and Asia. UPM Timber employs around 400 people and has its headquarter in Tampere. www.upmtimber.com

