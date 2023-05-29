Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027 at a 7.2% CAGR

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Drug Type, by Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market was valued at USD 2,500.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,500.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR 7.22% from 2022-2027.



Colonoscopy is a type of screening test that is used for detection of colorectal cancer. It is dependent on pre pre-procedure which is called colonoscopy bowel preparation, in this cleansing of colon is done in the patient's colonoscopy.



Colonoscopy bowel preparation drugs are classified into various types such as Isomotic Agents, Hypersosmotic Agents, Hyposmotic Agents, and Combination Agents. It involves taking a laxative medication & restricting one's diet to clear the colon of stool so that the doctor can clearly see any abnormal areas in one's colon during the procedure.



Market Drivers



Increasing research & development activities is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the global colonoscopy bowel preparation drugs market growth. For instance, in December 2019, ColonaryConcepts had announced the Phase III clinical trial of its Edible Colonoscopy preparation for bowel cleansing.



Furthermore, adoption of collaboration activities by key vendors will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, rising prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to boost the market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints



However, occurrence of side effects like abdominal pain, abdominal swelling, nausea, and vomiting are the challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global colonoscopy bowel preparation market growth in future.



Market Segmentation



The Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market is segmented into drug type such as Isomotic Agents (High-volume Polyethylene Glycol Preparations, Sulfate-free PEG-ELS, Low-volume PEG Preparations), Hypersosmotic Agents (Oral sodium Sulfate, Magnesium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate), Hyposmotic Agents, and Combination Agent.



Further, the market is segmented into distribution channels such as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others.



Regional Analysis



The Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North American region is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period 2027 owing to the increasing rate of colorectal cancer in the American market. Industry key players are likely to adopt collaborations and acquisition tactics, propelling the market growth.



Whereas, the European region accounted for the largest revenue share, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to significant companies using inorganic growth tactics.



Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type

Isomotic Agents

High-volume Polyethylene Glycol Preparations

Sulfate-free PEG-ELS

Low-volume PEG Preparations

Hypersosmotic Agents

Oral sodium Sulfate

Magnesium Citrate

Sodium Phosphate

Hyposmotic Agents

Combination Agent

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Outlook



5 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Isomotic Agents

5.3.1.1 High-Volume Polyethylene Glycol Preparations

5.3.1.2 Sulfate-free-PEG-ELS

5.3.1.3 Low Volume PEG preparations

5.3.2 Hypersosmotic Agents

5.3.2.1 Oral Sodium Sulfate

5.3.2.2 Magnesium Citrate

5.3.2.3 Sodium Phosphate

5.3.3 Hyposmotic Agents

5.3.4 Combination Agents



6 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

6.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

6.3.3 Others



7 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market, By Region

7.1 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)



9 Europe Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)



10 Asia Pacific Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)



11 Latin America Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)



12 Middle East Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)



13 Competitive Analysis



14 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

ColonaryConcepts

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Norgine B.V. KOREA PHARMA CO. Ltd.

Braintree

Others.

