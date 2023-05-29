Global Satellite Ground Station Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) Users are Taking the Market to New Heights

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), frequency, Orbit, End User (Defense, Government, Commercial), Solution and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Satellite Ground Station market is projected to grow from USD 61.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 115.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. Increased Deployment of satellites ground stations for serving Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) users is driving the market.
The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on Orbit, the Low Earth Orbit segment of the Satellite Ground Station market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Ground stations most often employ the VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) bands for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit at heights of up to 2,000 KM above the Earth's surface. These bands provide fast data rates and are ideal for LEO satellite communication. They are, however, susceptible to interference from other sources, such as terrestrial radio transmissions.
The C-band segment is projected to dominate the Satellite Ground Station market by frequency
Based on Frequency, the C band segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.
Due to its ability to pass through clouds, rain, and vegetation, the C-band frequency is frequently employed in satellite communication and is therefore perfect for applications requiring dependable data transfer in inclement weather.
North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry.
The country is also home to some of the world's leading Satellite Ground Station manufacturers and operators. The market is expected to expand owning to the demand for satellite -based services such as communications, remote sensing and navigation.
Competitive landscape
Prominent companies include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway) among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|258
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$61.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$115.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increased Use of Satellite Ground Stations for Handling Data from Communication and Earth Observation Satellites
- Europe to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- US to Own Majority Shares in North America
- UK to Register Highest CAGR Among Other European Countries
- China to Exceed Other Asia-Pacific Countries During Forecast Period
- Middle East & Africa to Account for Larger Market Share Than Latin America
- US to Account for Largest Market Share by 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand for Satellite-Based Services
- Need for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics
- Technological Advancements in Satellite Ground Stations
- Increased Use in Remote Sensing Applications
- Developments in Space Technologies
Restraints
- Absence of Unified Regulations and Government Policies
- Difficulty in Raising Funds for Satellite Ground Station Construction and Operation by Commercial Operators
Opportunities
- 5G and Networking
- Growth of Small Satellite Market
- Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies
Challenges
- Bandwidth Constraint
- Criticality of Electronic Information Security
- Issues Related to Telemetry, Tracking, and Command
- Rising Cost of Constructing and Operating Satellite Ground Stations
- Challenges Associated with Deployment of New Technologies in Satellite Ground Stations
Technology Evolution of Satellite Ground Stations
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Ground Station Equipment Manufacturers
Satellite Ground Station Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- Research Organizations
Technology Analysis
- Key Technology
- Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Asea)
- Supporting Technology
- Ai in Satellite Ground Stations
Case Study Analysis
- Use Case 1: Gsaas Services for Netflix
- Use Case 2: Satellite Ground Station for IoT and Communications
- Use Case 3: Use of Optical Communication
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Multiband Antennas
- Digital Satellite Communications
- Ground Station as a Service
- Digital Ground Stations
- Optical Ground Stations
Impact of Megatrends
- Satellite Internet of Things
- 5G Communication Network
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
- Airbus Se
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- The Boeing Company
- Aselsan A.S.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Saab Ab
- Ball Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Thales Group
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Spacex)
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Terma Group
- Bae Systems plc
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Eca Group
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Elecnor Group
- Amazon (Aws)
- Microsoft Corporation (Azure)
Other Players
- Dhruva Space Private Limited
- Cobham plc
- Gauss Srl
- Elevate Antenna Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq6ien
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment