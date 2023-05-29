Global Satellite Ground Station Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) Users are Taking the Market to New Heights

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), frequency, Orbit, End User (Defense, Government, Commercial), Solution and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Satellite Ground Station market is projected to grow from USD 61.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 115.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. Increased Deployment of satellites ground stations for serving Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) users is driving the market.

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Orbit, the Low Earth Orbit segment of the Satellite Ground Station market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Ground stations most often employ the VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) bands for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit at heights of up to 2,000 KM above the Earth's surface. These bands provide fast data rates and are ideal for LEO satellite communication. They are, however, susceptible to interference from other sources, such as terrestrial radio transmissions.

The C-band segment is projected to dominate the Satellite Ground Station market by frequency

Based on Frequency, the C band segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.

Due to its ability to pass through clouds, rain, and vegetation, the C-band frequency is frequently employed in satellite communication and is therefore perfect for applications requiring dependable data transfer in inclement weather.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry.

The country is also home to some of the world's leading Satellite Ground Station manufacturers and operators. The market is expected to expand owning to the demand for satellite -based services such as communications, remote sensing and navigation.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway) among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $115.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Use of Satellite Ground Stations for Handling Data from Communication and Earth Observation Satellites

Europe to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

US to Own Majority Shares in North America

UK to Register Highest CAGR Among Other European Countries

China to Exceed Other Asia-Pacific Countries During Forecast Period

Middle East & Africa to Account for Larger Market Share Than Latin America

US to Account for Largest Market Share by 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Satellite-Based Services

Need for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics

Technological Advancements in Satellite Ground Stations

Increased Use in Remote Sensing Applications

Developments in Space Technologies

Restraints

Absence of Unified Regulations and Government Policies

Difficulty in Raising Funds for Satellite Ground Station Construction and Operation by Commercial Operators

Opportunities

5G and Networking

Growth of Small Satellite Market

Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies

Challenges

Bandwidth Constraint

Criticality of Electronic Information Security

Issues Related to Telemetry, Tracking, and Command

Rising Cost of Constructing and Operating Satellite Ground Stations

Challenges Associated with Deployment of New Technologies in Satellite Ground Stations

Technology Evolution of Satellite Ground Stations

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Ground Station Equipment Manufacturers

Satellite Ground Station Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Research Organizations

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Asea)

Supporting Technology

Ai in Satellite Ground Stations

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Gsaas Services for Netflix

Use Case 2: Satellite Ground Station for IoT and Communications

Use Case 3: Use of Optical Communication

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Multiband Antennas

Digital Satellite Communications

Ground Station as a Service

Digital Ground Stations

Optical Ground Stations

Impact of Megatrends

Satellite Internet of Things

5G Communication Network

Company Profiles

Key Players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

Airbus Se

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Boeing Company

Aselsan A.S.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab Ab

Ball Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Spacex)

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Terma Group

Bae Systems plc

Leonardo S.P.A.

Eca Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Elecnor Group

Amazon (Aws)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure)

Other Players

Dhruva Space Private Limited

Cobham plc

Gauss Srl

Elevate Antenna Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq6ien

