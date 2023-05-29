Global Bioenzyme Fertilizer Market is set to cross US$ 1500 Million by 2033 end, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% | Data Analysis by Team at Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioenzyme fertilizer market size is forecast to expand from US$ 645 million in 2023 to US$ 1500 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global sales of bioenzyme fertilizers are projected to rise at 8.9% CAGR.



The rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices along with burgeoning demand for organic food products is providing impetus for market expansion.

Bioenzyme fertilizers can improve nutrient availability and soil health, leading to increased crop productivity and reduced reliance on chemical fertilizers. This transformation promotes sustainable agricultural practices and reduces environmental impacts.

The market for bioenzyme fertilizers is expected to witness healthy growth due to increasing awareness about sustainable agricultural practices and the need for environmentally friendly fertilizers.

Bioenzyme fertilizers are derived from natural sources and are becoming suitable alternatives to chemical fertilizers. They are gaining wider popularity among farmers globally due to their various attractive benefits.

Growing demand for organic and sustainably produced food is another factor expected to create significant opportunities for bioenzyme fertilizer manufacturers.

Another key factor that is expected to positively impact bioenzyme fertilizer sales is the rising concerns regarding food insecurity triggered by the reduction in arable land and population explosion.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, severe food insecurity rose to 11.7% in 2021. This in turn is prompting farmers globally to use innovative agricultural products, technologies, and biofertilizers to enhance their crop production.

Key Takeaways:

Global bioenzyme fertilizer sales are expected to soar at 8.9% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. By product type, the multi-enzyme segment is forecast to thrive at 8.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on end-user, crop producers segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States bioenzyme fertilizer market is predicted to reach US$ 360 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom market is anticipated to cross US$ 100 million market by 2033.

market by 2033. Bioenzyme fertilizer demand in China will rise at around 8.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The bioenzyme fertilizer industry in Japan is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033.





Competitive landscape:

Mycorrhizae, Biozyme Granules Manufacture, Agri Life, Ram Shree Chemicals, Laford Agrotech Limited, Bhuvan Biologicals, Farmer Crop Care Biotech, Sjv Biotech Private Limited, Somnath Crop Care, Shivshakti Minerals, ACROBiosystems, Rapid Agro Enterprise, Bio Gel Organic Fertilizers, Organic Bio Fertilizers, Novazymes, Syngenta, Valagro, Stoller Enterprises, Symborg, and Seipasa are few of the leading bioenzyme fertilizer manufacturers profiled in the report.

The growing interest in bioenzyme fertilizers has also attracted new players to enter the market. These companies bring innovative formulations, technologies, and approaches, aiming to capture market share by offering unique products and differentiation.

There are already well-established companies in the bioenzyme fertilizer market that have a strong presence and a wide range of products. These companies are investing in research and development, building strong distribution networks, and establishing brand recognition.

Ongoing research and development efforts in the field of bioenzyme fertilizers contribute to competition. Companies are investing in developing new enzyme formulations, improving delivery systems, and enhancing product effectiveness to gain a competitive edge.



The competition may vary across regions due to differences in market maturity, agricultural practices, and regulatory frameworks. Certain regions may have a more developed bioenzyme fertilizer market with several local players, while others may have limited competition.

Companies in the bioenzyme fertilizer industry also form strategic partnerships and collaborations with research institutes, agricultural organizations, and other stakeholders. These alliances help in leveraging expertise, expanding market reach, and accelerating product development.

Price competitiveness is a factor in the market, but it is often balanced with the value proposition of bioenzyme fertilizers, including their efficacy, environmental benefits, and overall impact on crop yield and quality.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, to boost wheat yields with reduced fertilizer, a new biostimulant was introduced by Syngenta Crop Protection.



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global bioenzyme fertilizer market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the bioenzyme fertilizer market based on product type (protease-based, amylase-based, cellulase-based, phosphatase-based, chitinase-based, laccase-based, and multi-enzyme), form (liquid concentrates, powder, granules, and pellets), and end-user (crop producers, gardening & landscaping, nurseries, and DIY) across various regions.

We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Protease-based

Amylase-based

Cellulase-based

Phosphatase-based

Chitinase-based

Laccase-based

Multi-enzyme



By Form:

Liquid Concentrates

Powder

Granules

Pellets

By End Use:

Crop Producers

Gardening & Landscaping

Nurseries

DIY

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



