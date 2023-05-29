Ovarian Cancer Cell and Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2023: Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early to late clinical stage pipeline products, with a launch date assessment by market for Ovarian Cancer.

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM). These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the publisher's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of Ovarian Cancer, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Key Findings

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is not an established therapy area in ovarian cancer, but there is an active clinical pipeline. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) cells are the most-abundant modality type in the ovarian cancer CGT pipeline but fall behind conventional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules

The most promising CGT classes for treating ovarian cancer thus far are autologous gene-modified cell therapies (GMCTs) and gene therapies. Oncolytic viruses and autologous GMCTs are the only CGT modalities thus far which have demonstrated any measure of efficacy in a moderately large patient sample

The publisher's patient-based forecast projects the ovarian cell therapy market across the 8MM to reach $9.8 billion in 2031, while across the 15M, the overall ovarian cancer market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $10.9 billion

Unmet needs in ovarian cancer are likely to be only partially addressed by CGTs. Ovarian cancer is unlikely to be particularly impacted by CGTs in the early lines of therapy due to the established use of platinum with maintenance targeted therapies

Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2021-2031

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all Ovarian Cancer therapeutics

Specific forecast models answer questions such as:

What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?

Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?

What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication

What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?

When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?

What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Genelux

Gradalis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Report Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Etiology & Epidemiology

3.2. Treatment Algorithm



4. Pipeline Drugs Overview

4.1. Pipeline Analysis

4.2. Target Analysis and Clinical Benchmarks



5. Market Outlook

5.1. 10-Year Market Analysis with Drivers and Barriers

5.2. 10-Year Market Outlook Across the 15 Markets



6. Unmet Needs



7. Likelihood of Approval Analysis and Phase Transition Success Rate Analysis



8. Competitive Assessment



9. Future Players and Catalyst



10. Appendix

10.1. Cell and Gene Therapies Forecast Methodology Overview

10.2. Pricing of Cell and Gene Therapies

10.3. Pipeline Launch Assumptions

10.4. Abbreviations and Definitions

10.5. Methodology

10.6. About the Authors

