Von Willebrand Disease Market Size Worth US$ 793.55 Mn By 2030, Analysis By Reports Insights

New York, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the Von Willebrand Disease market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 793.55 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 491.87 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of Von Willebrand therapies for the treatment of type 1, which is accelerating market growth at the global level. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Von Willebrand disease market. Request Sample Copy

The expansion of the manufacturing activities associated with the Von Willebrand disease treatments to meet the growing demand for Von Willebrand disease treatments is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2023, STAQ Pharma commenced the manufacturing of desmopressin nasal sprays for the treatment of Type 1 Von Willebrand disease. Thus, the expansion of the manufacturing base is accelerating the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing pipelines for the Von Willebrand disease with a focus on minimizing the impact and spread of Von Willebrand disease will boost the commercialization and expansion of product offerings in the global Von Willebrand disease market. Therefore, the recent pipelines for Von Willebrand Diseases will create a positive growth outlook for the Von Willebrand disease market.

Apply For Free Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673898





Global Von Willebrand Disease Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the type 1 segment contributed the highest market share in 2022. The patients with type 1 Von Willebrand disease have lower levels of Von Willebrand factor. In addition, a person with type Von Willebrand disease can also have low levels of factor VIII, a type of protein for blood clotting. Thus, due to the increasing prevalence of type 1 Von Willebrand disease, the deployment of treatments is increasing to stimulate the body to release more of the Von Willebrand factor. This factor is driving the market growth.

Based on Treatment Type, the desmopressin segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global Von Willebrand Disease market. The desmopressin effectively releases Von Willebrand's antigen from the cells and platelets. The desmopressin medication works robustly, with a peak effect in 60 minutes. As a result, desmopressin is an ideal treatment for preventing bleeding in patients suffering from Von Willebrand's disease (VWD). Hence, due to the aforementioned benefits, the utilization of desmopressin is increasing for the treatment of Von Willebrand disease (VWD), thereby boosting the growth of the growth.

Based on region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The prime factors, including the increasing research & development activities associated with the Von Willebrand disease drug discovery, strategic partnerships, and others are accelerating the growth of the Von Willebrand disease market in the North American region.

Von Willebrand Disease Market Research Coverage :-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 793.55 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Octapharma AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nufactor, Inc., and BioMedica Diagnostics By Type Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Acquired VWD By Treatment Type Desmopressin

Replacement Therapies

Clot-stabilizing Medications

Other Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report with Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-von-willebrand-disease-market-statistical-analysis-673898

Key Market Takeaways

North America will create favorable circumstances for market growth in terms of value due to the growing development of new methods for the treatment of Von Willebrand disease particularly in countries such as the United States, Canada, and others.

Based on type, the type 1 segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the Von Willebrand disease market statistics in 2022.

In the context of treatment type, the desmopressin segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of Von Willebrand disease market statistics during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, among others, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong production capabilities and a strong presence in the market through their extensive product portfolios and distribution networks. Further, the Von Willebrand disease market is expected to grow at a substantial rate due to rising demand for treatment of type 2 and 3 Von Willebrand disease especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the strategic collaborations for the development of a new range of Von Willebrand disease medications will further increase the competition in the market.

Request for Inquiry or Customization Request @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673898

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., a Japan-based pharmaceuticals company announced the FDA approval for the VONVENDI for the treatment of type 3 Von Willebrand disease (VWD).

List of Major Global Von Willebrand Disease Market:

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Bayer AG

Octapharma AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Nufactor, Inc.

BioMedica Diagnostics

Global Von Willebrand Disease Market Segmentation:

By Type Type 1 Type 2 Type 3 Acquired VWD

By Treatment Type Desmopressin Replacement Therapies Clot-stabilizing Medications Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Von Willebrand Disease Market Report

What was the market size of the Von Willebrand disease industry in 2020?

What will be the potential market valuation for the Von Willebrand disease industry by 2030?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Von Willebrand disease market, as well as the opportunities that may impact the market’s future development?

What is the dominating segment in the Von Willebrand disease market by treatment type?

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the Von Willebrand disease market's growth in the coming years?

Discover More With Reports Insights Library Of Others Research Reports:-

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market - Reports Insights

Crohns Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - Reports Insights

Infectious Disease Surveillance in the Palm Market - Reports Insights

Crohns Disease Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - Reports Insights

Enteric Disease Testing Market - Reports Insights

Dry Eye Disease Market - Reports Insights

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com

USA: +1-214-272-0393

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198