Lithium-Ion Battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the global Lithium-ion Battery Market was valued at US$108.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Lithium-Ion Battery 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Lithium-Ion Battery and Forecasts Lithium-Ion Battery Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Value & Volume, (Market Value (US$ Billion), Market Cumulative Capacity (GWh)) Market Segment by Voltage (Low (Below 12 V), Medium (12 V- 48 V), High (Above 48 V)) Market Segment by End-Use (Automobile, Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Other End-Use) Market Segment by Material (Cathode Material, Anode Material, Electrolyte Material, Separator Material, Other Materials) Market Segment by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing Practices Is Driving Changes in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The use of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy sources, which are key consumers of lithium-ion batteries, is being encouraged by governments around the world through the implementation of laws. For instance, Norway's government has set a goal for all new cars sold there to be zero-emission vehicles by the year 2025. As a result, the EV market in Norway has experienced substantial development, with EV sales now making up more than half of all new car sales there. Additionally, the Norwegian government has put regulations into place to encourage the construction of home charging stations and the growth of infrastructure for charging across the whole nation.

The federal government of the United States has introduced tax rebates for the purchase of EVs as well as money for the construction of charging infrastructure. Several states have also put in place their own laws to encourage the use of EVs and renewable energy sources, like California and New York.

Governments are enacting laws to encourage the use of EVs as well as renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, which need energy storage systems run by lithium-ion batteries. For instance, the Chinese government is pursuing measures to promote the development of energy storage systems and has set goals for the capacity of renewable energy sources.

By encouraging the use of EVs and renewable energy sources, the laws and regulations put in place by governments all over the world are contributing to the expansion of the lithium-ion battery business. By improving the market environment and boosting demand for lithium-ion batteries, these policies can benefit market participants. By encouraging economies of scale and investment in R&D, they can also assist in lowering the price of lithium-ion batteries.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the market for lithium-ion batteries in both positive and negative ways. On the one hand, the pandemic has disrupted international supply chains and decreased demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, which are two of the biggest end consumers of lithium-ion batteries. On the other side, the epidemic has also given lithium-ion battery producers new chances in the healthcare and energy storage industries.

The decline in demand for electric vehicles is one issue the epidemic has with the lithium-ion battery industry. The demand for Lithium-Ion batteries has decreased as a result of the various nations imposing lockdowns and travel restrictions and a reduction in the popularity of electric vehicles. As a result, there are now too many batteries on the market, which has caused price drops.

The supply chain disruptions have another adverse effect. Many lithium-ion battery producers rely on supplies and parts from nations like China that were severely impacted by the pandemic. Lithium-Ion battery production and distribution have been delayed as a result.

However, the pandemic has also given lithium-Ion battery producers new business opportunities. The demand for medical devices including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and wearable health monitors—all of which require Lithium-Ion batteries—has increased in the healthcare sector. In addition, as more people use renewable energy sources and work from home, there has been a surge in the need for energy storage solutions, opening up potential for lithium-Ion battery producers.

Some market participants have also switched their attention in reaction to the epidemic to the creation of new battery technologies with increased safety and longevity. For instance, LG Chem announced the creation of a brand-new Lithium-Ion battery type that uses a non-flammable electrolyte, enhancing battery safety and lowering the likelihood of fire mishaps.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The Rapid Advancement of Technology Is Driving Innovation in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

The performance, longevity, and safety of lithium-ion batteries are being improved via continual research and development. As a result, cutting-edge technologies have emerged, like solid-state batteries, which significantly outperform conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Toyota is one business that is working on solid-state batteries. By 2025, the company intends to start manufacturing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, according to previous announcements. In comparison to conventional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries have the potential to provide greater energy density, quicker charging times, and increased safety. Instead of the liquid electrolyte found in traditional lithium-ion batteries, these batteries use a solid electrolyte, which can increase battery longevity and lower the danger of malfunction.

Other companies, such as BMW and Volkswagen, are also investing in the development of solid-state batteries. Meanwhile, companies such as Tesla and Panasonic are developing new battery chemistries, such as lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminium oxide (NCA) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP), that offer improved performance and durability compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The Growth of Renewable Energy Sources Is also Driving Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

The demand for lithium-ion batteries is fueled in part by the expansion of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. These energy sources are intermittent, which means that their periods of power production are erratic. When the renewable energy sources are not producing energy, it is necessary to have energy storage devices, such as those run by lithium-ion batteries, to even out these fluctuations and deliver dependable energy.

In the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, lithium-ion batteries are used as a form of energy storage. This Tesla-owned facility has a 100 megawatt lithium-ion battery system that is utilised to backup electricity during times of heavy demand and to stabilise the electrical grid. Up to 30,000 houses can receive power from the system for an hour.

Lithium-ion battery use in microgrids, which are compact energy systems that can run independently of the main power grid, is another illustration. In isolated locations or in places with unstable power networks, microgrids are being used more frequently. For instance, on the island of Thaa in the Maldives, a nation made up of numerous tiny islands, a microgrid powered by solar panels and lithium-ion batteries was recently erected. The island's reliance on costly and polluting diesel generators is diminished by the microgrid's dependable power supply.

AES Energy Storage, Fluence, and LG Chem are just a few of the businesses making investments in the use of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage. These businesses are creating massive energy storage devices that will be able to support the grid's stability and supply back-up power at times of peak demand or power outages.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Energy Storage Systems Market Is a Promising Opportunity for Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries have a promising future thanks to the demand for energy storage devices. Energy storage systems are becoming more crucial for controlling changes in energy supply and demand as the need for renewable energy sources like solar and wind rises.

Projects involving energy storage are already being worked on by businesses including Tesla, LG Chem, and Panasonic. Lithium-ion batteries, for instance, are used in Tesla's Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage systems to store solar energy for later use when the sun isn't shining. The business has additionally teamed up with suppliers of renewable energy to create larger-scale energy storage projects with its Megapack product.

Another major player in the market for energy storage systems is LG Chem. Applications for home and commercial energy storage employ the company's RESU battery systems. To provide clients with an all-in-one solar-plus-storage solution, LG Chem and SolarEdge Technologies announced a partnership in 2021. Through this partnership, RESU batteries from LG Chem will be integrated with SolarEdge inverters.

In addition to providing lithium-ion batteries to Tesla, Panasonic also provides energy storage options. The company's "EverVolt" home energy storage technology allows homeowners to lessen their reliance on the grid and save money on energy by using lithium-ion batteries to store energy from solar panels.

The Aviation Industry Presents an Opportunity for the Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Another potential possibility for lithium-ion batteries is the aviation sector. There is rising interest in employing electric propulsion systems powered by lithium-ion batteries as aircraft makers and airlines look to cut emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Many businesses are already working on building lithium-ion battery-powered electric aircraft. For instance, Eviation Aircraft is creating the Alice, an all-electric plane with a 600-mile range and seating for up to nine passengers. When compared to conventional aeroplanes, the aircraft's lithium-ion batteries are intended to considerably lower operational expenses and emissions.

Another example is Airbus, which is developing the E-Fan X, an all-electric aircraft. A lithium-ion battery pack is part of the hybrid electric propulsion system that will power the aircraft. The ultimate goal is to switch to aeroplanes that are entirely powered by lithium-ion batteries.

By continuing to develop and advance lithium-ion battery technologies that are especially made for aviation applications, market participants can take advantage of this opportunity. Creating batteries with increased energy density, longer cycle times, and better safety features is a part of this. Market participants can position themselves as industry leaders in the developing electric aviation market by offering creative and dependable battery solutions for electric aircraft.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the lithium-ion battery market are BYD Co. Ltd., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd (CALB), Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Ipower Batteries Pvt. Ltd., Kokam, LG Chem, Lithium Werks, NextEra Energy, Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

13 Jan 2023, LG Energy Solution and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) formed a joint venture (JV) to produce lithium-ion batteries for Honda electric vehicles (EV). The JV will start building a new battery plant early this year, with the goal of finishing by the end of 2024 and beginning mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

22 Nov 2022, BYD has officially launched the Blade Battery, a development designed to alleviate concerns about battery safety in electric vehicles. The Blade Battery - Unsheathed to Safeguard the World" that the Blade Battery reflects BYD's determination to resolve issues in battery safety while also redefining safety standards for the entire industry.

