Aplastic Anemia Market to Hit US$ 10,029.32 Million By 2030, Research By Reports Insights

New York, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the Aplastic Anemia market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 10,029.32 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 6,742.48 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of aplastic anemia treatment in hospitals, which is accelerating the market growth at the global level. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the aplastic anemia market. Request Sample Now

The aplastic anemia treatment is an ideal solution for hospitals to enable a reduction in bleeding, infection, and others. The aplastic anemia treatment increases the bone marrow to increase new blood cells. In addition, the favorable programs for increasing the adoption of aplastic anemia treatment in hospitals are boosting the growth of the global aplastic anemia treatment market.

Furthermore, the increasing pipelines for aplastic anemia with a focus on minimizing the impact and spread of aplastic anemia will boost the commercialization and expansion of product offerings in the global aplastic anemia market. For instance, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is developing Hu-PHEC Liver to treat aplastic anemia. Therefore, the recent pipelines for aplastic anemias will create a favorable growth outlook for the aplastic anemia market.

Global Aplastic Anemia Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Treatment Type, the drug therapy segment contributed the highest market share in 2022. Drug therapies are efficient for the treatment of aplastic anemia to minimize morbidity and help prevent complications such as infections, heart problems, and bleeding, among others. Drug therapies, including cyclosporine (Neoral, Gengraf, and Sandimmune), anti-thymocyte globulin, and others are frequently used in the treatment of aplastic anemia. Thus, the above benefits associated with drug therapies are spurring the growth of the segment.

Based on End User, the hospital segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global Aplastic Anemia market. In hospitals, various aplastic anemia treatments are employed to suppress the activity of immune cells, which may pose damage the patient's bone marrow. This helps the bone marrow to recover and produce new blood cells. Furthermore, the development of new hospital facilities for the treatment of aplastic anemia is fostering the growth of the market.

Based on region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The prime factors, including the increasing research & development activities associated with the aplastic anemia drug discovery, strategic partnerships, and others are accelerating the growth of the aplastic anemia market in the North American region.

Aplastic Anemia Market Research Coverage :-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 10,029.32 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.1% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx, Gamida Cell Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eisai Co. Ltd., Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A., and AbbVie Inc. By Treatment Type Bone Marrow Transfusion/Stem Cell Therapy



Blood Transfusion



Drug Therapy By End User Hospitals



Research Institutes



Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Key Market Takeaways

North America will create favorable circumstances for market growth in terms of value due to the growing development of new methods for the treatment of aplastic anemia particularly in countries such as the United States, Canada, and others.

Based on treatment type, the drug therapy segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the aplastic anemia market statistics in 2022.

In the context of end user, the hospital segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of aplastic anemia market statistics during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., and Foresee Pharmaceuticals, among others, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong production capabilities and a strong presence in the market through their extensive product portfolios and distribution networks. Further, the aplastic anemia market is expected to grow at a substantial rate due to rising demand for treatment of aplastic anemia especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the strategic collaborations for the development of a new range of aplastic anemia medications will further increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, GSK Plc, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceuticals in the United Kingdom, received FDA approval for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly). This drug can be utilized for the treatment of aplastic anemia.

List of Major Global Aplastic Anemia Market:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Cellenkos, Hemogenyx

Gamida Cell Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Global Aplastic Anemia Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Bone Marrow Transfusion/Stem Cell Therapy Blood Transfusion Drug Therapy

By End User Hospitals Research Institutes Others



