HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Civitas Social Housing PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC Bank Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Civitas Social Housing PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Offeror -Wellness Unity Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings Limited) (d) Date dealing undertaken: 26 May 2023 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales



Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)



Ordinary Shares







Purchase







217,098



80.952 p 79.800 p Ordinary Shares



Sale 22,000



79.900 p



79.800 p





(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position



Ordinary Shares







Swap



Increasing a Short Position 10,106 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap



Increasing a Short Position 12,723 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 5,973 80.254 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,144 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 6,061 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,290 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 13,720 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,700 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 4,659 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,188 80.254 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 785 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,219 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,204 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 5,023 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 7,566 80.171p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 9,525 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 4,471 80.254 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,605 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 4,537 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,462 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 10,271 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 5,626 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 7,083 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,325 80.254 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,194 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,374 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,831 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 7,638 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 6,305 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 7,938 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,727 80.254 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,338 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,782 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,052 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 8,560 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,897 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,388 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,120 80.255 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 401 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,135 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 618 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,572 80.207 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,303 80.171 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,640 80.030 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 770 80.253 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 276 79.902 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 781 79.850 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 424 80.952 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,768 80.207 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)





3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”







None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None









Date of disclosure: 29 May 2023 Contact name: Abdul Qader Mohammed Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.