Egg Processing Machine Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 1,060.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 3.8% CAGR

Pune, India, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg processing machine market size was valued at USD 792 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 817 million in 2023 to USD 1,060.7 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The demand for eggs is gaining a boost as they have many minerals, vitamins, and protein. Change in food habits and increased consumption of processed foods is accelerating the demand for egg processing machines. The trend of substituting shell eggs with powered eggs is set to propel market growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Egg Processing Machine Market, 2023-2030.”

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR 3.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,060.7 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 792 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, Product Type, Application, Region Growth Drivers Increasing Need for Automation to Drive the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Reduction in the Demand of Eggs During Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The pandemic of COVID-19 led to a reduction in demand for such machinery as poultry sector was affected. Economies such as U.S., China, and other European nations had reduced demand for eggs. According to the Mechanical Engineering Industry Association, 49% of the machinery companies surveyed in March 2020 reported a massive drop in demand which further increased to 77% by mid-April.

Egg Breaker And Separator To Lead As It Is Primarily Required In Egg Processing Plant

According to type, the market is segmented into palletizer/depalletizer, egg breaker and separator, pasteurizers, homogenizers, and others (loader, washer, dryers, etc.). Egg breaker and separator part held the largest part in the segment and to have a high CAGR as these machines are the primary requirement of any egg processing plant. Palletizer/depalletizer and pasteurizers hold the second and third highest market shares respectively due to their high cost and increasing demand.

Liquid Eggs To Lead The Segment Due To High Shelf Life

According to product type, the market is divided into liquid, frozen, and dried. Liquid segment is set to dominate due to high shelf life. Processed liquid eggs are used wide variety of applications including bakery, confectionery, etc. Dried egg segment holds the second highest market share due to their longer shelf life, cheaper cost, and little to no bacteria contamination, and abundant nutrition.

Bakery Segment To Lead Due To Demand In Large-Scale Bakeries

According to application, the market is divided into bakery, confectionery, ready to eat, and others (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.). Bakery segment is set to dominate due to the demand for liquid and frozen eggs in large-scale bakeries. The confectionery segment also holds considerable market share since the processed liquid yolk is ready to use solution for manufacturing different confectionery products.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Need for Automation In The Processing To Propel Market Growth

Need for automation in the processing is projected to drive egg processing machine market growth. Automation has become a vital factor in all sectors today. It allows the processes to function with increased productivity and efficiency. The rapid advancements in robotics have helped machines to outperform manual labor in a wide range of activities including egg processing. Egg processing machines also helps in avoiding human contact with eggs while they are being processed thus, reducing the risk of contamination.

However, transition towards a vegan lifestyle to impede the market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America To Dictate Market Share With Advancement Of Technologies

North America is expected to hold majority part in the egg processing machine market share due to the advancement of technologies and rising automation. Presence of prominent egg processing machine manufacturers in the region is set to propel market growth for the region. U.S. will hold the highest market share and CAGR over the forecast period as large number of egg are produced and processed in the country.

After North America, Europe holds the second largest market share due to the presence of leading players. Countries like Russia and Ukraine produce eggs on large scale in the region which helps in the assistance the demand for egg processing machines in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show steady growth due to demand in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape

Research And Development For Building New And Innovative Egg Processing Products

The market is fragmented into many regional players and few global players. The market players have been focusing on research and development for building new and innovative egg processing products to save the labor cost of client companies. In August 2021, Moba announced its strategic partnership with Meggson for the development of better egg handling and packaging solutions. Knowledge and experience of Meggson in automatic egg handling is set to help Moba to take egg-packaging solutions to new heights.

Key Industry Development

January 2023: Sanovo Technology Group made a strategic collaboration with Fornari Industry for strengthening their position in the South American market.

