Global Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Report 2023: Industry Growth is Expected to Remain Sluggish in 2023 - Forecasts to 2027

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2027.



Construction industry growth is expected to remain sluggish in 2023; including China, the global industry will expand by just 0.8%, and excluding China the industry is predicted to contract by 0.1%.

The global construction industry expanded by 2.1% in real (constant prices) terms in 2022, with the pace slowing from the 3.8% growth recorded in 2021. The deceleration reflects the challenging conditions in most markets around the world in the form of high inflation and a tightening in monetary policy that has dampened investment.

Excluding China, which posted an expansion of 5.5% last year, the global construction industry edged up by just 0.6% in 2022. The sharp drop in US construction activity in real terms was a key factor in the weak global outturn last year, along with a slowdown in Europe, where major markets have been grappling with an energy crisis.

Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2027

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2026. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus

Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Outlook



2. Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates



3. Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates



4. Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates



5. Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe and Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates



6. Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates



7. Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates



8. Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates



9. Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates



10. Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates



11. Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates



