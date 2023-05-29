Car Rental & Leasing Market Size Worth USD 1,139.21 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.6% CAGR

Pune, India., May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car rental & leasing market size was valued at USD 641.54 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 728.13 billion in 2023 to USD 1,139.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The market is growing robustly due to the growing popularity of ride-hailing services. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Global Car Rental & Leasing Market, 2023 - 2030.”



Industry Developments:

March 2023: Woodford Group come into acquisition with Enterprise Holdings with an aim to offer long–term and short-term car rental subscriptions with chauffeured drivers and point-to-point services.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,139.21 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 728.13 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Viable Transportation Options to Propel Industry Growth

Rising investments by government authorities of several nations in eco-friendly vehicles to support a sustainable future have surged the product demand extensively. Furthermore, rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles to support the increasing demand for viable transportation options will enhance the industry growth. The inclination toward subscription-based services offered by key players are expected to enhance the industry’s growth.

Segments-

Leasing Segment to Lead Owing to Easy availability of vehicles

By type, the market is segmented into rental and leasing. The leasing segment is expected to lead as offers greater flexibility in terms of the duration of the lease, the type of vehicle, and the mileage limit.

Commercial Segment to Dominate as It Offers Various Tax Benefits

As per use, the market is classified into personal and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to dominate as leasing offers tax deductions for lease payments or write off the cost of the vehicle as a business expense.

Wide Applications of ICEs Will Favor Segment Growth

In terms of propulsion, the market is fragmented into ICE and electric. The ICE segment is expected to gain popularity due to its wide usage in the automobile industry.

Segmentation By Type Rental

Leasing By Use Personal

Commercial By Propulsion ICE

Electric





























Competitive Landscape

Major Players are investing heavily to enhance their Offerings

With rising investments in advanced design and innovation, many small players such as Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings, Europcar Group, Hertz Global Holdings, and National Car Rental are working on advanced solutions to expand their market share for car rental & leasing.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Tourism across Europe to Impel Market Growth

Europe is poised to maintain its dominance in the car rental & leasing market share during the projected period due to the increasing tourism across the region to explore wide diversities and landscapes.

North America will likely to hold the prominent market share due to increased demand for passenger vehicles across the region. Furthermore, a strong economic structure with low unemployment rates in the region may foster industry growth.

Report Coverage:

The report provides the latest trends in the market and a detailed analysis of the top segments. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's leading players to set their global market benchmarks.

A list of prominent Car Rental & Leasing manufacturers operating in the global market:

Enterprise Holdings (U.S.)

Hertz Global Holdings (U.S.)

AVIS Budget Group (U.S.)

Europcar Mobility Group (France)

Sixt SE (Germany)

ALD Automotive (France)

LeasePlan Corporation (Netherlands)

Budget Rent a Car (U.S.)

National Car Rental (U.S.)

Dollar Rent a Car (U.S.)

