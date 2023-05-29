New Zealand Air Purifiers Market Report 2023: Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Fuels Sector

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (Pre-filter + HEPA, Pre-filter + HEPA + AC, HEPA, Others (Pre-filter, HEPA + Ion & Ozone, HEPA + Electrostatic Precipitators, etc.)), By Price Segment, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Zealand air purifiers market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period because of increasing health consciousness among the population, government initiatives, new product launches by air purifier companies, etc.



There are numerous ways to purify the air. They include air filtration, ionization, and UV treatment. This is carried out to ensure that neither the air a person breathes indoors nor the air that enters spaces from the outside causes harm. Airborne bacteria and viruses can be eliminated using an air purifier with air filters such as HEPA filters.

HEPA filters are made of stiff material repeatedly folded to maximize the filter's effective surface area. Since HEPA filters can provide clean air, they are frequently used in medical applications. They gather the tiniest particles that cause lung problems when inhaled. They can also capture pollutants such as dust and smoke.



Also, air purifier market players are constantly developing new strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, etc. For instance, in 2022, Oransi partnered with New Zealand's Sanipure to provide mod and mod jr. air purifiers to New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji. Similarly, in 2022, Rentokil Initial collaborated with global innovator Radic8 to bring VIRUSKILLERT air purifiers to New Zealand. The newly launched purifier has a pre-filter to remove impurities from the air, a carbon filter to remove toxins, and a UV-C reactor chamber to eliminate biological diseases and viruses carried by the atmosphere. These initiatives by air purifier companies are anticipated to further boost the market growth of air purifiers in New Zealand during the forecast period.



Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Fuels the Market Growth



Consumers are becoming health conscious, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Also, the rising respiratory issues among people are further prompting them to purchase air purifiers. According to 2022 data from the Asthma Foundation, 700,000 New Zealanders suffer from respiratory disorders, with 1 in 7 children and 1 in 8 adults having asthma. Also, air pollution is another reason consumer preferences toward air purifiers are shifting. In most areas of New Zealand, indoor wood-burning stoves are the primary source of air pollution during the winter. Outdoor fires, moving cars, industries, dust, and sea spray are additional causes.

Approximately 3300 people die annually from air pollution, with car emissions accounting for two-thirds of those deaths, or almost ten times the number of road fatalities. Also, more than 13,000 individuals are admitted to hospitals each year due to air pollution, costing the nation more than USD 9 billion. Although the air quality in New Zealand is generally acceptable, burning wood and coal for home heating during the winter exposes many people to relatively high levels of PM in the country's coldest regions. These factors encourage the population to purchase air purifiers, boosting the overall growth of this market in the country.



New Product Launches by Market Players Aiding the Market Growth



Consumers are increasingly looking for various options to attain good quality products. Therefore, to cater to the increasing demand, air purifier market players are launching new products and expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in 2022, Sharp Corporation introduced its Plasmacluster air purifiers, built-in with Sharp's Plasmacluster ion technology, in New Zealand. The FP series that Sharp presented in New Zealand has been evaluated and approved by the British Allergy Foundation. Similarly, in 2022, Daikin launched its newest air purifiers built-in with HEPA filters. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the air purifiers market in the forecast period.



Government Initiatives Boosting the Market Growth



According to Ministry of Education officials, around 80% of New Zealand classrooms have adequate ventilation. However, a small percentage needs alteration, which would need air purification. Therefore, in 2022, the New Zealand government ordered 5000 Samsung air purifiers to help filter school virus particles.

Thus, such initiatives by the New Zealand government also encourage the population to purchase air purifiers. These initiatives also spread awareness among people regarding the benefits of air purifiers. This factor is projected to expand the market growth of air purifiers during the forecast period in New Zealand.



Market Segmentation



The New Zealand air purifiers market is segmented based on filter type, price segment, sales channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on filter type, the market is further fragmented into Pre-filter+ HEPA, Pre-filter + HEPA + AC, HEPA, and Others (Pre-filter, HEPA + Ion & Ozone, HEPA + Electrostatic Precipitators, etc.

Based on price segment, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high. Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into general trade and modern trade. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North Island and South Island.



