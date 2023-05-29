E-Bike Drive Market Size Worth USD 82.84 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.6% CAGR

Pune, India., May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-Bike Drive market size was valued at USD 27.15 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 31.85 billion in 2023 to USD 82.84 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Electric drive units are equipped for controlling motor characteristics for the conversion of mechanical output into electrical energy in a precise manner. The solution comprises sophisticated combinations of a range of motion control systems. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “E-Bike Drive Unit Market, 2023-2030”.

Industry Development:

September 2022 – Yamaha rolled out a new drive unit called the PW S2 for electric bicycles. The solution is compact and has been designed for larger electric mountain bicycles. The latest motor follows a more natural feeling of acceleration with improved performance.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/e-bike-drive-unit-market-107520

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 82.84 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 31.85 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 137

Drivers & Restraints-

Industry Share to Surge Owing to Increasing E-bike Adoption

One of the key factors impelling e-bike drive unit market growth is the escalating demand for e-bikes and the growing popularity of cycling across various regions. Besides, the growing inclination toward the adoption of electric bikes and convenient zero emission mode. Furthermore, wellness and health benefits related to e-bikes are promoting their usage in several developing/developed countries.

However, the industry expansion could be affected by the high costs associated with e-bike drive units.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/e-bike-drive-unit-market-107520

Segments-

Hub Motors to Register Substantial Demand Impelled by Suitability in All E-bike Types

By product type, the market is fragmented into hub motors and mid-drive motors. The hub motors segment is poised to dominate the market driven by an extensive range of applications. The motors can be deployed in numerous e-bike designs such as folding, cargo, and mountain bikes.

OEMs Segment to Record Considerable Growth Driven by Large Manufacturing Capacity

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into aftermarket and OEM. The OEMs segment is slated to record appreciable expansion throughout the estimated period. The rise is propelled by the increasing production of large quantities of the product.

On the basis of geography, the market for e-bike drive units has been analyzed across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Segmentation By Product Type Mid-Drive Motors

Hub Motors By Application OEM

Aftermarket





















Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Launch New Products to Stay Competitive in the Market

Leading industry participants are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include acquisitions, research activities, and the development of new solutions. For instance, in July 2022, Shengyi exhibited its updated CMT motor array at the Eurobike event. The company exhibited CMT03P and CMT07 at the event.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/e-bike-drive-unit-market-107520

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Dominant Region Considering the Presence of Major OEMs

The large population of the Asia Pacific region is expected to translate to a large market revenue over the forecast period. This is anticipated to augment Asia Pacific e-bike drive unit market share throughout the projected period.

The Europe market is anticipated to depict lucrative growth throughout the forecast period. The surge is driven by the varied topography of the region and a range of mountainous and hilly areas.

The North America market is estimated to depict substantial expansion over the estimated period. The growth is impelled by the increasing interest in cycling for fitness, recreation, and commuting.

Report Coverage:

The report offers an analysis of the vital trends impelling industry expansion throughout the forecast period. It further provides an insight into the major factors boosting market growth over the projected period. These findings have been furnished after extensive data collation from credible sources.

Quick Buy - E-Bike Drive Units Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107520

A list of prominent E-Bike Drive Unit manufacturers operating in the global market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH (Netherlands)

SHIMANO INC (Japan)

JINYUXING ELECTROMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY (ZHEJIANG) CO., LTD (China)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)

Brose (Germany)

Ananda (China)

Suzhou Shengyi Motor Co., Ltd. (China)

Suzhou Tongsheng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

Table Of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Key Insights Impact of COVID-19 on E-Bike Drive Unit Market

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market Manufacturer Share

Company Profile Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH (The Netherlands) SHIMANO INC (Japan) JINYUXING ELECTROMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY (ZHEJIANG) CO., LTD (China) Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China) Brose (Germany) Ananda (China) Suzhou Shengyi Motor Co., Ltd. (China)

Suzhou Tongsheng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

Global E-Bike Drive Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub Motor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America E-Bike Drive Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub Motor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe E-Bike Drive Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub Motor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific E-Bike Drive Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub Motor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest Of the World E-Bike Drive Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub Motor

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/e-bike-drive-unit-market-107520

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390



U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245