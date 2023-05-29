Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2031

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global allergy immunotherapy market size attained a value of USD 2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 4.67 billion by 2031.
The global market for allergy immunotherapy is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the development of new and innovative treatments. Allergy immunotherapy is a long-term treatment option that offers relief from allergy symptoms and can reduce the need for allergy medications. It is typically recommended for individuals with moderate to severe allergy symptoms that are not effectively controlled with medications or avoidance of the allergen.
The market for allergy immunotherapy is highly competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. The market is segmented based on product type, allergy type, distribution channel, and geography.
Based on product type, the market is divided into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). SCIT is the largest segment of the market, with a high demand for allergy shots that are administered in a clinical setting. SLIT involves the use of allergy drops or tablets that are placed under the tongue and can be taken at home.
Based on allergy type, the market is divided into seasonal allergies, perennial allergies, and food allergies. Seasonal allergies are the largest segment of the market, driven by the high prevalence of allergic rhinitis and hay fever during the spring and fall months.
Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and pharmacies. Specialty clinics are the largest distribution channel segment of the market, owing to the high demand for allergy immunotherapy and the specialized care required for this treatment.
The market for allergy immunotherapy is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the growing demand for safe and effective allergy treatments. Advances in technology and research are expected to lead to the development of new and innovative treatments, which may provide more effective treatment options for patients with allergies.
Overall, the market for allergy immunotherapy is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective allergy treatments. Advances in technology and research are expected to lead to the development of new and innovative treatments, which may provide more effective treatment options for patients with allergies.
The companies included in the market are as follows:
- ALK-Abello A/S
- Allergy Therapeutics
- Aimmune Therapeutics
- Stallergenes Greer
- Merck Group
- HAL Allergy Group
- DBV Technologies
- Biomay AG
- Anergis SA
- Circassia Pharmaceuticals
- Laboratorios LETI
- HollisterStier Allergy
Allergy Immunotherapy Challenges and Unmet Needs
- Treatment Pathway Challenges
- Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis
- Awareness and Prevention Gaps
Cost of Treatment
Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Overview
- US FDA
- EU EMA
- INDIA CDSCO
- JAPAN PMDA
- Others
Patent Analysis
- Analysis by Type of Patent
- Analysis by Publication year
- Analysis by Issuing Authority
- Analysis by Patent Age
- Analysis by CPC Analysis
- Analysis by Patent Valuation
- Analysis by Key Players
Grants Analysis
- Analysis by year
- Analysis by Amount Awarded
- Analysis by Issuing Authority
- Analysis by Grant Application
- Analysis by Funding Institute
- Analysis by NIH Departments
- Analysis by Recipient Organization
Clinical Trials Analysis
- Analysis by Trial Registration Year
- Analysis by Trial Status
- Analysis by Trial Phase
- Analysis by Therapeutic Area
- Analysis by Geography
Funding and Investment Analysis
- Analysis by Funding Instances
- Analysis by Type of Funding
- Analysis by Funding Amount
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Leading Investors
- Analysis by Geography
Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
- Analysis by Partnership Instances
- Analysis by Type of Partnership
- Analysis by Leading Players
- Analysis by Geography
Allergy Immunotherapy Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Treatment Type
- Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)
- Specific Immunotherapy (SIT)
- Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)
- Sublingual Drops
- Sublingual Tablets
Market Breakup by Allergen Type
- Pollen Allergies
- Grass Pollen
- Tree Pollen
- Weed Pollen
- Food Allergies
- Peanut Allergies
- Tree Nut Allergies
- Shellfish Allergies
- Fish Allergies
- Egg Allergies
- Milk Allergies
- Soy Allergies
- Wheat Allergies
- Others
- Dust Mite Allergies
- Mold Allergies
- Animal Dander Allergies
- Insect Venom Allergies
Market Breakup by Treatment Channel
- Public
- Private
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Direct Tenders
- Retail Sales
- Others
