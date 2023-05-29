Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2031

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy immunotherapy market size attained a value of USD 2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 4.67 billion by 2031.



The global market for allergy immunotherapy is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the development of new and innovative treatments. Allergy immunotherapy is a long-term treatment option that offers relief from allergy symptoms and can reduce the need for allergy medications. It is typically recommended for individuals with moderate to severe allergy symptoms that are not effectively controlled with medications or avoidance of the allergen.



The market for allergy immunotherapy is highly competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. The market is segmented based on product type, allergy type, distribution channel, and geography.



Based on product type, the market is divided into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). SCIT is the largest segment of the market, with a high demand for allergy shots that are administered in a clinical setting. SLIT involves the use of allergy drops or tablets that are placed under the tongue and can be taken at home.



Based on allergy type, the market is divided into seasonal allergies, perennial allergies, and food allergies. Seasonal allergies are the largest segment of the market, driven by the high prevalence of allergic rhinitis and hay fever during the spring and fall months.



Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and pharmacies. Specialty clinics are the largest distribution channel segment of the market, owing to the high demand for allergy immunotherapy and the specialized care required for this treatment.



The market for allergy immunotherapy is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the growing demand for safe and effective allergy treatments. Advances in technology and research are expected to lead to the development of new and innovative treatments, which may provide more effective treatment options for patients with allergies.



Overall, the market for allergy immunotherapy is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective allergy treatments. Advances in technology and research are expected to lead to the development of new and innovative treatments, which may provide more effective treatment options for patients with allergies.



Key Players in the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the allergy immunotherapy market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies included in the market are as follows:

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergy Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics

Stallergenes Greer

Merck Group

HAL Allergy Group

DBV Technologies

Biomay AG

Anergis SA

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Laboratorios LETI

HollisterStier Allergy

Allergy Immunotherapy Challenges and Unmet Needs

Treatment Pathway Challenges

Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis

Awareness and Prevention Gaps

Cost of Treatment

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

JAPAN PMDA

Others

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Clinical Trials Analysis

Analysis by Trial Registration Year

Analysis by Trial Status

Analysis by Trial Phase

Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Analysis by Geography

Funding and Investment Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Segmentations



Market Breakup by Treatment Type

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Specific Immunotherapy (SIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Sublingual Drops

Sublingual Tablets

Market Breakup by Allergen Type

Pollen Allergies

Grass Pollen

Tree Pollen

Weed Pollen

Food Allergies

Peanut Allergies

Tree Nut Allergies

Shellfish Allergies

Fish Allergies

Egg Allergies

Milk Allergies

Soy Allergies

Wheat Allergies

Others

Dust Mite Allergies

Mold Allergies

Animal Dander Allergies

Insect Venom Allergies

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4y8fr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment