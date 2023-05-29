Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report 2023: Scalability and Flexibility Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare cloud computing market size attained a value of USD 37.14 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 136.92 billion by 2031.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Introduction
Healthcare cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, such as data storage, processing, and software applications, over the internet (the "cloud") to healthcare organizations. This technology has been increasingly adopted by the healthcare industry, providing numerous benefits and enhancing the overall quality of care. By leveraging cloud computing, healthcare providers can securely store and access vast amounts of patient data, streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and access advanced analytical tools to support decision-making.
Key Benefits of Healthcare Cloud Computing:
- Scalability and Flexibility: Cloud computing offers healthcare providers the ability to scale their IT infrastructure based on their needs, allowing for seamless expansion or contraction of resources as required
- Cost Savings: By adopting cloud-based services, healthcare organizations can minimize the need for purchasing, maintaining, and upgrading physical hardware, resulting in reduced capital and operational expenses
- Enhanced Data Security and Compliance: Cloud service providers often implement robust security measures and adhere to strict data protection regulations, such as HIPAA, to safeguard sensitive patient information
- Improved Collaboration: Cloud-based platforms facilitate real-time sharing of data and resources among healthcare professionals, promoting better communication and collaboration among team members
Major Uses of Healthcare Cloud Computing:
- Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Cloud-based EHR systems allow healthcare providers to securely store, access, and share patient data, improving patient care coordination and reducing the risk of medical errors
- Telemedicine: Cloud computing enables healthcare providers to deliver remote consultations, monitoring, and diagnoses through video conferencing and other communication tools, expanding access to care for patients in remote or underserved areas
- Medical Imaging: Cloud-based platforms can store and manage large volumes of medical imaging data, such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, allowing healthcare providers to access and analyze these images from anywhere with an internet connection
- Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence: Cloud computing allows healthcare organizations to access powerful analytical tools and AI algorithms, providing insights into patient care, population health management, and research, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and cost savings
- Clinical Research and Drug Development: Cloud-based platforms facilitate the sharing and analysis of research data among scientists and clinicians, accelerating the development of new treatments and therapies
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace digital transformation, cloud computing will play a pivotal role in enhancing patient care, optimizing workflows, and supporting innovation. By leveraging the power of the cloud, healthcare providers can deliver more efficient, secure, and personalized care to patients, ultimately improving health outcomes and quality of life.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentations
The market can be further categorised into application, service, deployment, end use, and major regions.
Market Breakup by Application
- Clinical Information System
- Electronic Health Record
- Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)
- Radiology Information Systems (RIS)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)
- Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
- Others
- Non-Clinical Information System
- Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
- Automatic Patient Billing (APB)
- Payroll Management System
- Claims Management
- Cost Accounting
- Others
Market Breakup by Service
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
Market Breakup by Deployment
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Market Breakup by End Use
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scenario
The healthcare cloud computing market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the increasing need for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure, cost savings, enhanced data security, and improved collaboration among healthcare professionals. Key applications of cloud computing in healthcare include electronic health records, telemedicine, medical imaging, big data analytics, and clinical research.
As healthcare organizations continue to adopt digital technologies, the demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to rise, further propelling the market's expansion. Despite potential challenges related to data privacy and regulatory compliance, healthcare cloud computing offers immense potential for improving patient care, streamlining workflows, and fostering innovation within the industry.
Key Players in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the healthcare cloud computing market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Amazon Web Services Inc
- The athenahealth, Inc
- CareCloud, Inc
- Carestream Health Inc
- ClearDATA Networks, Inc
- IBM Corporation
- Dell Inc
- Iron Mountain Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- SAS Institute Inc
- e-Zest Solutions
