Restaurants Canada Partners with The JDB Group to Provide Affordable Group Benefits and Retirement Programs to Members

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is proud to announce its newest affinity partnership with Jones DesLauriers Blevins Insurance Group Inc. The JDB Group is a full-service provider of group benefits and retirement programs, technology-driven plan administration and disability management solutions. The JDB Group works with financial and HR leaders across Canada to build sustainable programs that attract and retain employees and manage escalating costs.

“Canada’s foodservice sector is a people-first industry that relies heavily on its dedicated employees. These individuals and the service they provide are what keeps the doors of restaurants open,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “With the labour shortage that has challenged the industry for a number of years due primarily to a shift in demographics, along with a pause in immigration and lack of stability during the pandemic because of the lockdowns, we’ve now entered ‘The Great Retention.’ Our members have been seeking ways to invest in retaining the people they have, keeping them both motivated and engaged, along with offering them stability and security. Ensuring these businesses have a customizable employee benefits program at an affordable rate is a big piece of this, and we’re incredibly excited to make this feasible with The JDB Group.”

As found in Restaurants Canada’s latest Restaurants Outlook Survey: Q4 2022, tackling the labour shortage crisis will be among the top priorities for foodservice operators in 2023, with 61 per cent of respondents focusing on labour retention to avoid having to reduce operating hours to account for the lack of staff.

“We are excited about the opportunity to support Restaurants Canada and their members,” said Robert Jones, CEO of The JDB Group. “Finding and retaining qualified staff is a huge challenge. We know that 37 per cent of employment recruiters consider health benefits to be a major factor in their candidates’ final decision. With less than a third of restaurant operators offering healthcare options, we see a major opportunity to swing the equation in their favour”.

Follow the link to become a Restaurants Canada member and learn how The JDB Group can assist with your staffing requirements!

-30-

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $100 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people and indirectly supports another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year. www.restaurantscanada.org

About The JDB Group

The JDB Group is one of Canada’s largest privately held insurance brokers specializing in Group Benefits, Retirement Solutions, Third-Party Administration and Disability and Absence Management. https://www.jdbgroup.ca