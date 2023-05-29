MUFEX Revolutionizes DeFi with CEX-Like Trading Experience and Lightning-Fast Order Processing

SINGAPORE , May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUFEX's professional yet easy-to-use interface sets it apart from other DEX platforms. It introduces innovative features such as email and social logins, making it more accessible for users.





The familiar trading panel allows intuitive navigation, ensuring users feel at home while trading. Additionally, MUFEX offers a wide range of trading instruments, spanning from cryptocurrencies to money markets, providing users with unparalleled trading options.





The order book and liquidity pool design implemented by MUFEX revolutionizes the trading experience. By integrating liquidity pools, MUFEX reduces spreads and enables 150x leverage, offering traders enhanced trading opportunities. The off-chain matching engine boasts an impressive throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), attracting high-frequency traders who value instant order placement and efficient trading execution. Furthermore, MUFEX's liquidity pool is safeguarded during volatile market conditions, ensuring higher Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for liquidity providers.





MUFEX is set to redefine crypto transactions by introducing groundbreaking features on Telegram. In mid-June, MUFEX will enable transfers and introduce a copy trading functionality, revolutionizing how users engage with cryptocurrencies. By providing instant transfers, MUFEX simplifies the transaction process and enables users to send and receive cryptocurrency seamlessly. Additionally, the upcoming copy trading feature on Telegram will allow users to participate in a social trading experience, leveraging the expertise of successful traders for enhanced investment strategies. These innovative additions further solidify MUFEX's commitment to empowering users and driving the growth of the DeFi ecosystem, so that anyone can trade anywhere.





MUFEX's team comprises industry veterans from Binance, Bybit, Huobi and MEXC, bringing extensive experience and knowledge to the table. This team's expertise ensures that MUFEX is built on a solid foundation of security, performance, and professionalism. Users can trust in MUFEX's reliability and efficiency, as it combines the best practices from leading centralized exchanges with the advantages of decentralized platforms.





MUFEX's commitment to safety and trust is inherent in its decentralized nature. As a DEX, MUFEX provides a permissionless and trustless trading environment where users retain full control over their assets. Transactions are verifiable on the blockchain, powered by ZK roll-ups, ensuring transparency and security throughout the trading process.





To foster a thriving community, MUFEX introduces AI-generated content (AIGC). This industry-leading affiliate system offers multi-level commissions and customizable campaigns, empowering affiliates to generate income while promoting the platform. AIGC-powered content lowers marketing costs and entry barriers for new affiliates, creating a dynamic and engaged affiliate network. Furthermore, the AIGC system seamlessly integrates with professional affiliates' CMS, enhancing engagement and driving more effective promotional campaigns.





MUFEX adopts a dual-token model, employing both a liquidity pool token and a governance token. This model attracts liquidity and incentivizes contributors to participate in trading, token staking, and referrals. Loyal users benefit from a higher mining coefficient and greater rewards, promoting long-term engagement and loyalty within the MUFEX ecosystem.





In the near future, MUFEX plans to conduct an airdrop, offering additional value and incentives to its growing community. This initiative demonstrates MUFEX's dedication to rewarding its supporters and fostering widespread adoption.





Furthermore, MUFEX will reveal tokenomics in a future announcement, outlining the allocation of certain tokens to the community. This transparent approach ensures that community members can actively participate in the growth and success of the MUFEX ecosystem.





As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, MUFEX stands at the forefront, driving mass adoption by providing a gateway for CEX users to explore the benefits of DeFi. With its professional yet easy-to-use interface, revolutionary order book design, AIGC system, and commitment to safety and trust, MUFEX sets new standards in decentralized trading.





To learn more about MUFEX and experience the future of decentralized trading, visit the official website.





About MUFEX:

MUFEX is a decentralized contract trading platform dedicated to providing an exceptional user experience. Through smart contract wallets, MUFEX offers users a registration and login experience similar to Web 2.0, eliminating the need to remember mnemonic phrases or private keys while ensuring the security of personal assets. MUFEX's trading experience is very similar to traditional centralized exchanges, with the addition of the MLP liquidity pool to further reduce trading slippage. Additionally, MUFEX introduces an industry-leading agent system and platform to better serve customers through agents. The MUFEX team consists of nearly 30 members, all of whom come from well-known exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, and MEXC. The founding members of the team are experienced entrepreneurs and have held important positions in the cryptocurrency industry. The project launched its testnet on May 15th, with the current number of test users exceeding 10,000.