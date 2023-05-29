Flash News: OKX Wallet's Decentralized Exchange Invites Users to Participate in User Research Survey

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 29, 2023.



OKX Wallet's Decentralized Exchange Invites Users to Participate in User Research Survey

OKX Wallet - DEX has announced an invitation for all users to participate in a user research survey, as part of its efforts to further improve its decentralized exchange.

Completing the survey will only take a few minutes, and users who provide their email address will have a chance to participate in an online interview. This allows users to share their thoughts in greater detail and help shape the future of OKX's decentralized exchange.

To participate in the user research survey or learn more, click here.

OKX Wallet - DEX is a multi- and cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that supports over 10 chains and almost 200 DEXs. It also offers users a selection of more than 200,000 coins.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

