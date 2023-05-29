Global $216.81 Billion Data Center Services Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032 Featuring Fujitsu, Equinix, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, & Capgemin

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center services market reached a value of nearly $59,534.78 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.11% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $59,534.78 million in 2022 to $116,425.78 million in 2027 at a rate of 14.36%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2027 and reach $216,813.62 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rising adoption of digitalization, an increase in the number of data centers, strong economic growth in emerging markets and growing demand for cloud computing.



Going forward, an increase in usage of OTT (over-the-top) services, increasing internet penetration, increasing volume of structured and unstructured data and increasing 5G subscriptions will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the data center services market in the future include a shortage of skilled professionals and high barriers to entry.



The data center services market is segmented by services into installation and integration services, training services, consulting services, maintenance and support and other services. The consulting services market was the largest segment of the data center services market segmented by services for 30.96% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the training services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the data center services market segmented by services, at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2022-2027.



The data center services market is segmented by type into small data centers, medium data centers and large data centers. The small data centers market was the largest segment of the data center services market segmented by type for 42.41% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the medium data centers market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the data center services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 15.03% during 2022-2027.



The data center services market is segmented by infrastructure type into servers, storage and networking. The servers market was the largest segment of the data center services market segmented by infrastructure type for 57.00% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the servers market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the data center services market segmented by infrastructure type, at a CAGR of 14.74% during 2022-2027.



The data center services market is segmented by application into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), colocation, energy, government, healthcare, IT (Information Technology) and telecom, manufacturing and other applications. The IT and telecom market was the largest segment of the data center services market segmented by application for 19.98% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the colocation market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the data center services market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.87% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the data center services market, accounting for 37.63% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the data center services market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.48% and 14.53% respectively. These will be followed by South America and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.87% and 13.87% respectively.



The global data center services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 11.87% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Fujitsu Ltd was the largest competitor with 2.10% share of the market, followed by Equinix Inc. with 1.89%, Cisco Systems Inc with 1.54%, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd with 1.47%, Capgemini SE with 1.22%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company with 0.97%, NTT Communications with 0.93%, Dell Technologies with 0.81%, IBM Corporation with 0.55% and HCL Technologies Limited with 0.38%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the data center services market include new technology advancements, micro data center services, hyper-scale data centers with clean energy, focus on off-grid data center-as-a-service and partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the data center services market include focus on enhancing business operations through the launch of new services and focus on expanding geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the data center services companies to focus on technological advancements, focus on data center suites, focus on micro data center services, focus on clean energy hyper-scale data centers, focus on off-grid data center-as-a-service, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, offer bundled pricing, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use b2b promotions, partner with large data centers, continue to target fast-growing end-users.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the data center services market segmented by services will arise in the consulting services segment, which will gain $18,092.64 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in segment by type will arise in the small data centers segment, which will gain $22,969.46 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in segment by infrastructure type will arise in the servers segment, which will gain $33,564.76 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the IT and telecom segment, which will gain $11,722.50 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The data center services market size will gain the most in the USA at $14,434.76 million.

