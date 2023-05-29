Pallets Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 11,222.6 Million at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% by forecast period of 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the global pallets market survey report by FMI, the market reached a valuation of US$ 6,036 million back in 2022. As per the new market analysis report, the total sales of pallets in the year 2023 are estimated to be around US$ 6,386.1 million. Throughout the forecast years from 2023 to 2033, the global demand for pallets is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market report further anticipates the overall valuation of the market to reach US$ 11,222.6 million by the end of this forecast period.



The global sales of pallets are anticipated to be driven by soaring demand for plastic packaging materials across several industrial verticals. Pallet sales have also increased with the high use of filler material in the shipping industries because of its capacity for supporting big loads. So, during the anticipated period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing usage of pallets mostly for transportation purposes.

Wooden pallets are in use for a long time because of their durability and simple production method. However, the preference for plastic pallets is rising nowadays as a result of several drawbacks such as moisture absorption, reduced durability, and splinter breaking.

Key Takeaways:

The overall market is expected to experience an absolute increment of US$ 4,836.5 million over the next ten years.

The total consumption of pallets in Europe is high in comparison to other broad geographical regions. In the year 2022, countries in Europe together contributed around 32.4% of the global pallet sales.

The market analysis report expects the sales of pallets in the United Kingdom to expand at a rate of 3.3% over the forecast years.

The net share of Germany in sales of pallets was nearly 3.8% of the global market revenue in 2022.

In 2022, North America held a revenue share of 24% generated by the global market. The United States alone contributed to nearly 20.9% of the total demand for pallets that year.

China and Japan are the two leading economies for the production and consumption of all types of pallets in the Asia-Pacific region. The net worth of total pallets used in Japan in 2022 was figured out to be 4.3% of the global share.

China is anticipated to follow a growth rate of 6.8% in the production and export of pallets during the years between 2023 and 2033. Meanwhile, India is poised to follow China experiencing year-on-year average growth of 5.9% during this period.

Plastic pallet sales generated 37.7% of the revenue share in 2022, and throughout the projection year, they are anticipated to increase significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many regional and small players. Leading pallet manufacturers and suppliers are mostly resorting to mergers and acquisitions to retain their market position.

Pallet recycler and supplying company named Kamps Inc. purchased Tritz Pallet, in January 2022, which is also known for providing full-service pallet solutions. By adding 40 more asset-based locations by this purchase, Kamps hopes to expand its footprint and strengthens its position in the Great Plains area.

Key Companies Profiled:

DS Smith Plc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Conitex Sonoco

Oji Holdings Corporation

Multi-wall Packaging

KraftPal Technologies Ltd.

Europal Packaging

Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd.

Dopack

Interpal Industries Pte Ltd.

Pheng Hoon Honeycomb Paper Products Pte. Ltd.

Mabuchi Singapore Pte Ltd.

The Alternative Pallet Company Ltd.

Kimmo (Pty) Ltd.

Tri-Wall Holdings Limited

GreenLabel Packaging

Palletkraft Europe Ltd.

Packprofil Sp. z.o.o.

The Corrugated Pallet Company

Elsons International.

Market Categorization:

By Material Type:

Plastic Pallets

Metal Pallets

Wood Pallets

Paper Pallets

By Product Type:

Stackable Pallets

Nestable Pallets

Collapsible Pallets



By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Engineering Products

Chemicals

Textile and Handcraft

Agriculture and Allied Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Other End Uses



By Region:

North America Market

Europe Market

South Asia Market

Latin America Market

The Middle East & Africa Market

East Asia Market

Oceania Market



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

7. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End Use

8. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Region

9. North America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

10. Latin America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

