Hydrazine Hydrate Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Polymer Foams Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% & 100%), Application (Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the hydrazine hydrate market is estimated to grow from USD 222 million in 2021 to USD 308 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rising demand from agrochemicals industry is driving the demand for hydrazine hydrate. Manufacturers are integrating technologies to improve the quality of hydrazine hydrate.

100% concentration level of the hydrazine hydrate market is expected to be the fastest-growing concentration level type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

100% concentration level segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. It is used in cyclization reaction, in nanocrystal semiconductors, as a reducing agent in the pharma industry, and in the production of several chemicals. It is also used as an active ingredient in the agrochemical industry and as fuel in hypergolic bipropellant combinations.

Asia Pacific is the largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for the hydrazine hydrate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population and rapidly expanding polymer and agrochemical sectors, the Asia Pacific hydrazine hydrate market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, favorable government initiatives in nations like India, China, and Japan will promote demand for the hydrazine hydrate market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Polymer Foams

Growing Demand in Agrochemical Industry

Expanding Pharmaceuticals Sector

Restraints

Toxic and Carcinogenic Properties Affecting Demand in Various Applications

Availability of Substitutes in Water Treatment Application

Opportunities

Opportunities for the Use of Hydrazine Hydrate in Fuel Cells

Challenges

Environmental Challenges

Hazards Associated with the Use of Hydrazine

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $222 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $308 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Hydrazine Hydrate Market, by Concentration Level

7.1 Introduction

7.2 24%-35%

7.2.1 Rising Demand from Water Treatment Plants to Influence Market Growth Significantly

7.3 40%-55%

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Hydrazine Hydrate from Agrochemical and Polymer Applications to Drive Market

7.4 60%-85%

7.4.1 Hydrazine Hydrate and Its Derivatives Increasingly Used in Pharmaceuticals

7.5.1 Developing Chemical and Polymer Industries in Asia-Pacific to Boost Growth of 100% Concentrated Hydrazine Hydrate Market

8 Hydrazine Hydrate Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polymerization & Blowing Agents

8.2.1 Rising Demand from Asia-Pacific to Influence Market

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Growing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Impact Market

8.4 Agrochemicals

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Crop Protection to Influence Market

8.5 Water Treatment

8.5.1 Rising Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Market

8.6 Others

9 Hydrazine Hydrate Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

