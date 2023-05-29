Stretch Marks Treatment Market to Notice Prominent Growth of USD 3.82 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has released a new report titled " Stretch Marks Treatment Market " which delves deep into growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment. An important Stretch Marks Treatment Market research study helps in planning by providing accurate and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes, and their changing tastes about the specific product. It estimates the market share and possible sales volume of a client company. The industry report makes familiar with the types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions, and their ideas for the step up of a product. Moreover, the Stretch Marks Treatment market survey report discovers better and new methods to distribute the products to consumers and also recognizes the extent of the marketing problems.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the stretch marks treatment market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Stretch marks appear when our skin stretches or shrinks rapidly. Because the skin heals, the collagen and elastin that keep our skin in place tear, and stretch marks may appear. The treatment of many types of cells leads to a complete skin restoration that improves a person's aesthetic look.

In recent years, the stretch marks treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Obesity has risen worldwide since 1975, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Over 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016-2017, with over 650 million of them being obese. According to the WHO, most of the world's population lives in nations where obesity and overweight kill more people than underweight. According to the above claims, there is a significant prevalence of obesity around the world, which is contributing to an increase in the number of people with stretch marks. This, in turn, aids in the expansion of the market under consideration.

Opportunities:

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the stretch marks treatment market growth. Along with this, rising approvals and launches of new stretch marks treatment drugs will further propel the 'market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the stretch marks treatment market growth during the forecast period.

The global Stretch Marks Treatment market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Stretch Marks Treatment market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

Recent Development:

In September 2020, Himalaya had announced the launch of Stretch Mark Oil and Cream. It is first-of-its-kind, two-step skin care routine which helps in reducing the appearance of stretch marks during and post-pregnancy for mothers.

The most prominent players in the Stretch Marks Treatment market include.

Clarins (France)

Laboratoires Expanscience (France)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Candela Corporation (US)

Cynosure LLC (US)

basq NYC (US)

E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. (UAE)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Bio-Oil (Spain)

Concord Medisys (India)

Helix BioMedix, Inc. (US)

The Boppy Company LLC (US)

Cult Beauty (UK)

Casmara (Spain)

Weleda (Switzerland)

Mama Mio (US)

Dermaclara (US)

Strialite (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Helix BioMedix, Inc (US)

Key Market Segments Covered in Stretch Marks Treatment Industry Research

Treatment

Topical Products

Lasers

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of obesity

The rising prevalence of obesity leads to stretch marks, which is anticipated to enhance the stretch marks treatment market's growth rate. Continuously changing lifestyle and surging consumption of high calories food in the population are the major factors influencing the market dynamics during the forecast period.

Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the stretch marks treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, the rising focus on plastic surgeries will expand the stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing awareness about skincare products such as cosmetics will expand the stretch marks treatment market. Along with this, the rising geriatric population and the demand for increasing the production rate of treatment products will enhance the market's growth rate.

Stretch Marks Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the Stretch marks treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the stretch marks treatment market because of the better treatment options and large target population in this region. Additionally, growing focus of major key players on novel technology will further propel the 'market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rise in number of population and rising healthcare expenditure in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market, By Treatment Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market, By End User Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market, By Region Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

