Top Trends in Food 2023 - How to Stay Relevant in the Cost of Living Crisis

Consumers are actively ensuring that their purchasing choices are aligned with tighter budgets during the cost-of-living crisis. It is evident that an unstable economic environment and fluctuating financial certainty is causing great concern for consumers, especially as they come to assess their purchasing priorities in the food industry.
Consumers are looking for products that can offer them certain benefits, specifically regarding health and sustainability, as well as generating convenience and instant gratification.
A look into the trends currently shaping purchasing behavior as consumers navigate through economic instability and financial insecurity.
Scope
- The cost-of-living crisis has propelled pandemic-derived consumer behavior further into consumer preferences
- This has significantly impacted channel choice and created a new, preferred way of grocery shopping, as well as demand for long lasting and functional goods
- Consumers are proactively choosing how to best spend their budgets on groceries, by opting for products that are more sustainable and beneficial in the long term
Reasons to Buy
- Understand consumer behavior and company responses in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry
- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector
- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Pack Size Matters
- Ingredient Priorities
- Proactive Health
- New Normal Shopping
- Sustainably Savvy Shoppers
- Conclusions
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Yeo Valley
- Huera Foods
- Singha Masita
- Vitl
- Uncle Tobys
- Kerry Group
- Milkybar
- Andros
- Patagonia
- Three Bridges
- Get Dizzie
