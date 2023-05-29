Top Trends in Food 2023 - How to Stay Relevant in the Cost of Living Crisis

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Food - How to Stay Relevant in the Cost of Living Crisis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumers are actively ensuring that their purchasing choices are aligned with tighter budgets during the cost-of-living crisis. It is evident that an unstable economic environment and fluctuating financial certainty is causing great concern for consumers, especially as they come to assess their purchasing priorities in the food industry.

Consumers are looking for products that can offer them certain benefits, specifically regarding health and sustainability, as well as generating convenience and instant gratification.



A look into the trends currently shaping purchasing behavior as consumers navigate through economic instability and financial insecurity.



Scope

The cost-of-living crisis has propelled pandemic-derived consumer behavior further into consumer preferences

This has significantly impacted channel choice and created a new, preferred way of grocery shopping, as well as demand for long lasting and functional goods

Consumers are proactively choosing how to best spend their budgets on groceries, by opting for products that are more sustainable and beneficial in the long term

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Overview

Pack Size Matters

Ingredient Priorities

Proactive Health

New Normal Shopping

Sustainably Savvy Shoppers

Conclusions

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Yeo Valley

Huera Foods

Singha Masita

Vitl

Uncle Tobys

Kerry Group

Milkybar

Andros

Patagonia

Three Bridges

Get Dizzie

