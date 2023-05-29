Laryngoscopes Market Size to Surpass US$ 794.1 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for laryngoscopes in 2022 to be worth US$ 387.4 Million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 794.1 Million by 2031.

The global market for laryngoscopes was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. The larynx and vocal cords can be seen using a laryngoscope, a medical device. To inspect the larynx and the structures around it, the doctor uses a handle and blade that are placed into the patient's mouth.

Key Takeaways:

• The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the market revenue share.

• The rising levels of air pollution and unhealthy lifestyle is driving market demand.

• Advanced diagnostic centers and cancer hospitals are boosting the market revenue growth.

Laryngoscopes Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 387.4 Million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 794.1 Million CAGR 8.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Usability, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Laryngoscopes Market:

• In November 2022, in addition to launching a new line of single-use laryngoscopes for the European market, PROACT Medical also expanded its line of gas sampling lines. During critical care and anesthetic procedures, the gas sampling lines are designed to deliver accurate and dependable gas measurements. The launch of these products strengthens PROACT Medical's position as a leading provider of excellent medical equipment in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for laryngoscopes includes:

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Karl Storz SE and Co. KG.

Medtronic plc

Ambu A/S

BOMImed Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global laryngoscopes market revenue is driven by the increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders.

However, due to the high costs of laryngoscopes and the lack of trained professionals, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, flexible laryngoscopes account for the largest revenue share in the global laryngoscopes market. This significant revenue share is attributed to it being minimally invasive, more comfortable, and precise and accurate results.

Segmentation By Usability

Based on usability, the reusable segment dominates the global laryngoscopes market with the largest revenue share. This significant rise in revenue share is attributed to simplicity, range of features, reusability, and user-friendliness.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the hospital segment dominates the global laryngoscopes market with the largest revenue share. This significantly large revenue share is attributed to the availability of cutting-edge diagnostic medical technology, hospitals undertaking most of the airway management operations, and developed innovative diagnostic medical gadgets.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share in the laryngoscopes market, dominates globally. This global dominance is attributed to the rising geriatric population needing laryngoscopies, large funding in the R&D fields, training programs for healthcare professionals, and a favorable regulatory environment.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for laryngoscopes in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LARYNGOSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Rigid Laryngoscopes Flexible Laryngoscopes Fiber Optic Laryngoscope Video Laryngoscope GLOBAL LARYNGOSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY USABILITY Disposable Laryngoscopes Reusable Laryngoscopes GLOBAL LARYNGOSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Speciality Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

LARYNGOSCOPES MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

