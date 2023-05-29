Polymer Bearing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent reaching USD 14.53 Bn by 2029

Pune, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ Polymer Bearing Market ”. The Polymer Bearing Market size was valued at USD 10.68 Bn in 2022. The total Polymer Bearing Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 14.53 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 10.68 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 14.53 Bn CAGR 4.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022

Polymer Bearing Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report on the Polymer Bearing Market covers technology, product application, development trend, technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy, and industry planning analysis. The report discusses the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints. It discusses the impact of these drivers, trends, and restraints on market demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights market opportunities on a global scale. The Polymer Bearing Market is analyzed at the country, regional, and global levels. The report examines the Polymer Bearing Market Strategies and the major players' strategies and investment plans. The Polymer Bearing Market data was gathered using primary and secondary research methods. Secondary research is used to identify key players. Secondary research was used to gather information for the Market's extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis.

Polymer Bearing Market Overview

The polymeric bearing market refers to the industry that produces and sells bearings made from synthetic materials . Bearings are mechanical components used to reduce friction and enable smooth movement between two parts. In simpler terms, polymeric bearings are designed to help things move more easily and efficiently. Polymer bearings have gained popularity in various industries due to their unique characteristics. Unlike traditional metal bearings, polymer bearings are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, self-lubricating, and can withstand high temperatures. They are also used in a wide range of applications, such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, medical equipment and more. For example, in the automotive industry, polymer bearings are used in engines, transmissions and suspension systems to reduce friction and improve performance. They are employed in devices like prosthetics and medical instruments in the medical field.

Polymer Bearing Market Dynamics

The demand for polymer bearings has been steadily increasing thanks to their numerous advantages. Industries are looking for more efficient and durable solutions, and polymer bearings offer those benefits. They are also preferred in certain applications where traditional metal bearings might not be suitable, such as food processing or chemical environments. The polymer-bearing market is highly competitive, with several companies manufacturing and supplying these products . The market is driven by factors like technological advancements, increasing industrialization, and growing demand from various end-use industries. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to enhance the performance and expand the application areas of polymer bearings.

North American region is expected to fuel the Polymer Bearing Market growth

North America dominated the polymer bearings market in 2021 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. The region has strong industries such as aerospace, automotive and medical devices, which are major consumers of polymer bearings. In addition, increasing attention is paid to durability and lightweight materials, which increases the demand for polymer bearings. Europe is another important market for polymer bearings and is expected to grow. The region has an established industry and is known for its technological development. Polymer bearings are widely used in various European industries, including automotive, industrial machinery and renewable energy. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental regulations in Europe is encouraging the adoption of polymer bearings.

Polymer Bearing Market Segmentation

By Type of Material:

Phenolics

Nylon

Teflon

Acetal

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

Others

Based on the Type of Material, Nylon segment dominated the Polymer Bearing Market during the forecast period. Nylon bearings are widely used due to their excellent strength, durability and low friction characteristics. They offer good load capacity and withstand various working conditions.

By Type of Bearing:

Ball bearing

Roller bearing

Based on Type of Bearing, the Ball bearing segment is expected to dominate the Polymer Bearing Market during the forecast period. Balls Bearings use to reduce friction and allow smooth movement between parts. They are widely used in various industries due to their versatility, high efficiency and compact design.

By Application:

Motors

Gears

Drive shaft

Idler Wheels

Wheel Pivots

X-ray robots

Based on Application, the Motors segment dominated the Polymer Bearing Market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Motors are widely used in various industries and devices to produce mechanical motion or power. They play a crucial role in operating machines and equipment, making them essential components in many systems. Motors are commonly found in appliances, vehicles, industrial machinery, and many other devices.

By End-user:

Medical Industry

Lawn & Garden tool

Marine industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Agriculture

Based on End-user, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the Polymer Bearing Market and is expected to do the same during the forecast period. The automotive industry uses a variety of components and technologies to produce vehicles, including engines, transmissions, electrical systems, and more. Demand for automotive products and advancements in the industry is increasing the visibility of this segment.

Polymer Bearing Market Key Players Include:

SKF (Sweden)

ISB Industries

Ritbearing Corporation

NSK Ltd

JTEKT CORPORATION

Schaeffler India

NTN Corporation

Waukesha Bearings

The Timken Company

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Jtekt North America

MBY Bearing Technology Co., Ltd

Poly Fluoro Ltd

Saint-Gobain

GGB Bearing

Poly Fluoro Ltd

Omniseal Solutions

Technymon LTD

Thomson Linear

CSB Sliding Bearings (India) Pvt. Ltd.

IGUS INDIA PVT. LTD.



Key questions answered in the Polymer Bearing Market are:

What is the Polymer Bearing Market?

What was the Polymer Bearing Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Polymer Bearing Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Polymer Bearing Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Polymer Bearing Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Polymer Bearing Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Polymer Bearing Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Polymer Bearing Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Polymer Bearing Market?

Who are the key players in the Polymer Bearing Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type of Material, Type of Bearing, Application, and End-user.

Type Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on product Portfolio, End-Users, Revenues, Manufacturing Locations, etc. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

