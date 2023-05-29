Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Metagenomic Sequencing Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market by Service (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Library Preparation), Type (Amplicon Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing), End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The microbiome sequencing services market is projected to grow from USD 284 million in 2023 to USD 555 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Expanding applications of microbiome sequencing in therapeutics development serves as a key opportunity for the players operating in this market.

Microbiome sequencing is expanding its applications beyond research and is increasingly being utilized in therapeutics development, including the study of the skin microbiome and oral microbiome sequencing. These applications have the potential to advance the understanding of the role of microbiota in health and disease and inform the development of targeted interventions for improving skin health and oral health.

Sequencing and library preparation segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on service, the microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sample preparation services, sequencing and library preparation services, and data analysis services. Different approaches are employed in microbiome sequencing and library preparation, including 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomics, qPCR testing, and short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) analysis. High demand for 16S rRNA sequencing is expected to boost the growth of this segment.

The sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment accounted for the largest share of 45% of the global microbiome sequencing services market in 2022

Based on technology, the global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), nanopore sequencing, and other technologies. The SBS technology uses four fluorescently labelled nucleotides to sequence millions of clusters on the flow cell surface in parallel . The SBS technology has a wide customer base owing to its well-established precision in sequencing as well as its broad application base.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The microbiome sequencing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for microbiome sequencing services due to the increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Metagenomic Sequencing

Growing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

High Cost of Advanced Infrastructure for Sequencing

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Personnel

Opportunities

Expanding Applications of Microbiome Sequencing in Therapeutics Development

Challenges

Issues Related to Sample Preparation/Isolation of Microbes for Sequencing

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Eurofins Scientific (France)

BGI (China)

CosmosID (US)

Microba (Australia)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Microbiome Insights (Canada)

BaseClear (Netherlands)

CD Genomics (US)

Zymo Research (US)

OraSure Technologies (US)

MR DNA (US)

Eremid Genomic Services (US)

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark)

Novogene Co., Ltd. (China)

EzBiome (US)

Boster Biological Technology (US)

Zifo (India)

omics2view.consulting GbR (Germany)

Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $284 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $555 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sample Preparation

6.2.1 Need for Specific Sample Preparation Protocols Based on Sample Type to Drive Growth

6.3 Sequencing and Library Preparation

6.3.1 Sequencing and Library Preparation Services to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

6.4 Data Analysis

6.4.1 Development of Advanced Bioinformatics Solutions to Drive Growth

7 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Amplicon Sequencing

7.2.1 High Accuracy of 16S Amplicon Sequencing to Drive Adoption

7.3 Whole-Genome Sequencing

7.3.1 Accurate Reference Genomes Generated for Microbial Identification to Boost Market

7.4 Shotgun Sequencing

7.4.1 Advancements in Data Analysis Solutions to Support Adoption

7.5 Other Types

8 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sequencing by Synthesis (Sbs)

8.2.1 Sbs Technology Enables Highest Production of Base Pairs in Short Time

8.3 Sequencing by Ligation (Sbl)

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Sbl in Food Microbiome Research to Boost Growth

8.4 Nanopore Sequencing

8.4.1 Only Sequencing Technology with Direct Rna Sequencing Capabilities

8.5 Other Technologies

9 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Robust Funding for Microbiome-Based Therapeutics to Drive Market

9.3 Academic and Research Institutes

9.3.1 Expanding Applications of Microbiome Research to Drive Growth

9.4 Other End-users

10 Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi3k5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment