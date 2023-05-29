Global Deodorants Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $97.2 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.42%

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deodorants Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deodorants market was valued at US$75 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$97.20 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Deodorants are fragrance products that people use to cover up unpleasant body odor caused by bacterial development. Deodorants are crucial for stopping bacterial decomposition.

The demand for herbal and organic deodorants is also being driven by an increase in consumer knowledge of the advantages of therapeutic fragrances and new products. Furthermore, a rise in health awareness regarding the toxicity of aluminium used in deodorant is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the deodorant market.



Market Drivers



The diversity of deodorants and scents that have been designated for women in recent years has not been sufficiently explored by women.

The preferences for deodorant among women are strongly compelling the deodorant firm to include this in other views as a result of the growing population.

Due to the need for and predicted sales of deodorants, a wider range of products are being introduced, boosting consumer options. Due to the rising desire for natural and organic products, personal hygiene has become more important throughout the projection period. This has significantly raised demand for organic deodorant.



Market Restraints



It is projected that the availability of alternatives will hinder market growth over the projection period. Additionally, the pricey nature of the product is probably going to deter budget-conscious buyers, reducing the rate of market expansion.



Market Segmentation



By Products

Spray

Creams

Roll-On

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and drug stores

Online Retail

Others

By End User

Men

Women

Others

