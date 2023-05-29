RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluPOS Worldwide Credit and Debit Card Processing

Vancouver, BC, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated 24th of March 2023, the RevoluPOS Worldwide Credit and Debit Card Billing and processing platform has now launched on schedule.



About RevoluPOS

RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") platform linked to RevoluPAY available for free on Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone to accept credit or debit card payments worldwide. RevoluPOS eliminates the need for self-employed or small to medium-sized businesses to pass credit checks to obtain a merchant account to bill credit or debit cards. Instead, from today, any RevoluPAY user can begin selling products or services by charging clients via Visa or Mastercard. RevoluPOS brings the developing world into the 21st century; RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to diversify payment acceptance instantly. RevoluGROUP has pinpointed a growing and untapped sector of small to medium-sized enterprises excluded from digital payment banking. Whether these be small market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain credit card processing since local banks remain disinterested in providing these credit card processing and billing services. RevoluPOS resolves the dilemma instantly. With zero sign-ups required, entrepreneurs, self-employed, or small business owners can now hit the ground running with an immediate ability to accept Visa and Mastercard payments worldwide. As the world sprints towards a cashless society, the means to integrate even the most impoverished into the digital world is now imperative. The Company also expects to rapidly expand into white-label branded versions of RevoluPOS for more prominent volume-generating merchants.

Visa Direct Trials Progressing Satisfactorily

Further to the news release dated 13th March 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that the Visa Direct trials have proven fruitful. As such, the Company expects to update shareholders shortly concerning the final integration in RevoluPAY of this momentous state-of-the-art worldwide transacting system.

Second Top Tier Card Issuer Negotiations Commence

On the 25th of November 2022, the Company informed shareholders that it had signed a Mutual Business Development agreement which included pursuing another affiliate membership status in addition to the Visa affiliate approval already granted. The Company is pleased to inform shareholders that it has initiated negotiations with a second significant payment instrument provider. Shareholders will remain closely informed about the eventual second affiliate status granting via an upcoming news release and supportive media coverage. The planned affiliate partner is once again one of the top 4 worldwide card issuers.

Private Placement Update

The Company advises shareholders it remains in constant communication with HBDIG Technologies GmbH. Both parties are striving to conclude the planned investment transaction soon.

RevoluPAY Plans to Integrate OpenAI ChatGPT-4

The Company continues the advanced analysis of the legacy version of ChatGPT 3.5 and the updated current ChatGPT-4, anticipating integrating the advanced productivity-enhancing A.I. ("Artificial Intelligence") technology firstly into RevoluPAY, RevoluPOS, RevoluSEND, and RevoluTRANSFER. Later the Company may consider launching another vertical configuration to the resulting A.I engine and accumulated knowledge base.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 193,585,376 shares issued and outstanding.

