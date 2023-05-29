Burglar Alarm Market Size Worth US$ 7,082.08 Million By 2030, In-Depth Research By Reports Insights

New York, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report Global Burglar Alarm Market published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 4,175.02 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 7,082.08 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.10%.

Burglar alarm system consist of a set of integrated devices that function in combination with a central control panel to protect a specific property against burglary and other unauthorized entries and intruders. Various types of burglar alarm systems including intruder alarm system and perimeter alarm system are utilized in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The benefits of burglar alarm systems including faster intruder alert, reduced risk of theft and burglary, and enhanced security are key determinants for increasing its adoption in the aforementioned end users. The market for burglar alarm systems is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of solutions. The market is projected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for burglar alarm systems in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors for enhanced security.

The increasing utilization of burglar alarm system in the commercial sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Burglar alarm systems are primarily installed in the commercial sector including offices, banking & financial institutions, retail stores, and others for enhanced security. The rising development of financial institution is driving the adoption of burglar alarm systems in order to ensure the safety of financial institutions and to alert intruder unauthorized access to locker rooms while enhancing security with extensive monitoring. In July 2022, Citi Bank launched its Citi Commercial Bank in Canada, as a part of the company’s global expansion plan. Thus, the rising development of commercial spaces is a prime factor driving the adoption of burglar alarm system, in turn proliferating the market growth.

Further, the rising application of burglar alarm system in the industrial sector is a significant factor spurring the growth of the market. Industrial buildings such as warehouses, logistics centers, distribution facilities, and others store large quantities of expensive goods that are often targeted by intruders and burglars. Hence, burglar alarm systems are installed in industrial buildings to offer advanced security of high-value products and alert access of intruders within the premises. Moreover, factors including the rising pace of industrialization and the growing demand for advanced security to secure industrial goods are among the key factors fostering the application of burglar alarm systems.

Global Burglar Alarm Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the intruder alarm system segment contributed a substantial share to the market growth in 2022. An intrusion alarm system monitors a property for instances of vandalism or burglary and generates an alarm output in such occurrences. Intrusion alarm systems offer higher flexibility, faster intrusion alert, and enhanced security. Moreover, factors including the rising prevalence of burglary and vandalism and the growing demand for improved security in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors are major factors boosting the growth of the intruder alarm system segment.

Based on End User, the commercial segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares to the global burglar alarm market growth during the forecast period. Burglar alarm systems are mainly deployed in the commercial sector including offices, banking & financial institutions, retail stores, and others for enhanced security. Moreover, burglar alarm systems offer a high degree of accountability and higher security to their users and administrators, which is a primary determinant of increasing its deployment in the commercial sector. Further, factors including the rising investments in commercial construction and growing demand for intruder monitoring and alerting solutions in commercial buildings are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. The prevalence of significant burglar alarm system providers in North America such as Johnson Controls, Inovonics Wireless Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., and others lead to significant innovations in burglar alarm system in the region. In addition, factors such as rising investments in building and construction projects and the growing incidence of robberies and burglaries in North America are expected to drive market demand in the region during the forecast period.

Burglar Alarm Market Research Coverage :-

Report Attributes Report Details Burglar Alarm Market Size By 2030 USD 7,082.08 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 Burglar Alarm MarketCAGR (2023-2030) 7.10% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Burglar Alarm Market Key Players Banham, Johnson Controls, Inovonics Wireless Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., ADT, ASSA ABLOY, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Risco Group, and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Burglar Alarm Market By Type Intruder Alarm System

Perimeter Alarm System Burglar Alarm Market By End User Residential

Commercial

Industrial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. Burglar Alarm Market By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

The global burglar alarm market size is estimated to exceed USD 7,082.08 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, burglar alarm system is divided based on the type into intruder alarm system and perimeter alarm system.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in burglar alarm system.

Burglar Alarm Market Growth Drivers:

Rising cases of theft and burglary in residential buildings is driving the market growth

Increasing application of burglar alarm system in industrial sector is spurring the market growth

Restraints

Limitations associated with the implementation of burglar alarm systems is restraining the market growth

Recent Developments

In November 2022, OPTEX launched its FlipX advanced series for high-security environments. The FlipX advanced series offers seamless integration with intruder alarm and control systems in order to ensure extremely accurate and reliable indoor detection performance to prevent an attempt of intrusion, theft, or unauthorized access.

List of Major Global Burglar Alarm Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Banham Johnson Controls Inovonics Wireless Corporation Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. ADT ASSA ABLOY Robert Bosch GmbH Honeywell International Inc. Securitas AB Siemens AG Risco Group Napco Security Technologies Inc.



Global Burglar Alarm Market Segmentation:

By Type Intruder Alarm System Perimeter Alarm System

By End User Residential Commercial Industrial



