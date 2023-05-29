Melanoma Cell and Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2023: Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecasts to 2031 - Focus on 8 Major Markets

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melanoma Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early to late clinical stage pipeline products, with a launch date assessment by market for Melanoma.

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM). These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the publisher's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of Melanoma, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell & gene therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.

Cell & gene therapies (CGTs) constitute a modest proportion of the overall melanoma pipeline and will face a high level of competition. In the CGT pipeline for melanoma, cell therapies like TILs and TCRs are the most common modality type. However, they are not as prevalent as traditional therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules

The CGT pipeline is generally promising. Gene therapies are the dominant modality among the melanoma CGT pipeline, with eight agents in Phase I, 16 in Phase II, and one in Phase III

The publisher's patient-based forecast projects the melanoma CGT market across the 8MM to reach $801 million in 2031, while across the 15M, the overall melanoma market sales are projected to reach peak sales of $7.6 billion in 2031

CGT agents are likely to address some unmet needs in the melanoma patient population. Melanoma patients have relatively effective first-line and second-line treatment options, which makes CGT therapies unlikely to penetrate first-line or second-line therapy

Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model

Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2021-2031

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all Melanoma therapeutics

Indication specific forecast models answer questions such as:

What is the target patient pool for cell & gene therapies in each cancer indication?

Which patient groups are more likely to receive these therapies?

What does the cell & gene therapy clinical stage pipeline look like in each cancer indication

What is the anticipated breakdown between autologous and allogeneic cell therapies?

When will cell & gene therapies launch in each market?

What is the total market value projected for the forecast end, in 2031?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Report Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Etiology & Epidemiology



4. Pipeline Drugs Overview

4.1. Pipeline Analysis

4.2. Target Analysis and Clinical Benchmarks



5. Market Outlook

5.1. 10-Year Market Analysis with Drivers and Barriers

5.2. 10-Year Market Outlook Across the 15 Markets



6. Unmet Needs



7. Likelihood of Approval Analysis and Phase Transition Success Rate Analysis



8. Competitive Assessment



9. Future Players and Catalyst



10. Appendix

10.1. Cell and Gene Therapies Forecast Methodology Overview

10.2. Pricing of Cell and Gene Therapies

10.3. Pipeline Launch Assumptions

10.4. Abbreviations and Definitions

10.5. Methodology

10.6. About the Authors



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Replimune

Wuhan Binhui Biopharmaceutical

