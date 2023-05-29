North America Data Center Colocation Services Competitive Analysis Report 2023 Featuring CoreSite, CyrusOne, Cyxtera, Digital Realty, Equinix, Flexential, Iron Mountain, QTS, Switch, & TierPoint

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Colocation Services Market 2023: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using Growth and Innovation scores . The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Digital transformation has become a priority for enterprises. Data centers are the backbone of a digital economy and an integral part of a digital business's strategy.

The data center colocation services industry is witnessing higher competitive intensity, compelling service providers to build scalable facilities with best-in-class design and to focus on industry best practices, third-party certifications, and sustainability initiatives to create competitive differentiation.

Carrier-neutral colocation service providers have an advantage because they operate independently, giving customers flexibility and choice in terms of network providers. This also creates the potential to offer customers greater redundancy and choice through a diverse network infrastructure provider ecosystem.

North America is the largest data center colocation market in the world, with revenue exceeding $20 billion in 2022. Demand is being driven by hyperscale public cloud services, content and digital media, and financial services.

Service providers are aligning data center designs and services to build their value propositions around environmental sustainability and the use of renewable energy. They are developing energy-efficient, green facilities to lower their carbon footprint and optimize operational costs.

Companies to Action

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Cyxtera

Digital Realty

Equinix

Flexential

Iron Mountain

QTS

Switch

TierPoint

