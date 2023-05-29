Aronia Berries Market Size Will Attain USD 1342 Million by 2030 Growing at 7.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Aronia Berries Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aronia Berries Market By Form (Value Added Products And Whole Berries), By Product Type (Aronia Melanocarpa, Aronia Prunifolia, And Aronia Arbutifolia), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, And E-Commerce), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aronia Berries Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 720 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1342 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Aronia Berries? How big is the Aronia Berries Industry?

Report Overview:

Aronia berries, which are often referred to as chokeberries, are a type of fruit that has grown in popularity over the years, primarily as a result of the numerous health benefits that are connected with the consumption of aronia berries. It is well known that aronia batteries contain a significant number of antioxidants. The production, distribution, and sale of aronia berries are all included in the market for aronia berries.

Additionally included in this market are goods that are manufactured from aronia berries, such as juice, jam, and other dietary supplements. The food business has seen significant expansion over the past few years as a direct result of the rising demand from customers, particularly for products that are considered to be healthy. As the rate of knowledge about the benefits of consuming Aronia berries and derivatives increases over the course of the projection period, industry participants can anticipate an increase in income. However, it is important to remember that the industry is still in its infancy, and as a result, in order to promote their product, the manufacturers and retailers will need to engage in marketing efforts that are rigorous and comprehensive.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Growth Factors

Demand on the rise for nutritious food products will drive expansion of the industry.

It is projected that the global market for aronia berries would expand because of the rising demand for nutritious food products among final customers. As people become more health-conscious and hunt for foods that may supply them with outstanding nutritional benefits and are obtained naturally, it is anticipated that demand for aronia berries will increase by a factor of multiples throughout the course of the period that is being forecasted. owing to the fact that these berries contain a significant number of antioxidants and are regarded as a superfood.

The term "superfood" refers to any food item that is widely regarded as having an extraordinarily high nutrient density and is good to one's health due to the high levels of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and other beneficial elements that it contains. Superfoods also tend to have a positive effect on one's well-being. In addition to this, the growing diversification that is occurring in the food and beverage business is anticipated to be of assistance to the market in gaining access to a larger variety of customers.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 720 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1342 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Cedar Gardens LLC, Superberries, Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co KG, Bellbrook Berry Farm, Bredabest BV, Midwest Aronia Association, GreenField Sp. z o.o., Sawmill Hollow Family Farm, Seabuck Complete Enterprises, Mountain Fruit Company, Monavale Blueberries, Pahls Market, JBB Distribution LLC, OPG Medic, Jiawei Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Natures Garden Group, Cape Fear Botanicals, Prunus LLC, TJS Distributors Pty Ltd, and Berrico Food Company BV. Key Segment By Form, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Source, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Aronia Berries Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Aronia berries market is segmented based on form, product type, distribution channel, source, and region.

Based on form, the global market segments are value added products and whole berries. Although both forms of berries have specific applications and enjoy considerable demand from consumers, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the whole berries segment in 2022 since they are more versatile for a range of culinary applications. They can be used in smoothies, baked goods, jams, sauces, and other products. They can either be used and consumed as dried, frozen, or fresh items. Since whole berries have a longer shelf life, they are preferred to value added products. Frozen Aronia berries when stored at 0°F can be consumed over 12 months.

Based on product type, the Aronia berries industry segments are Aronia melanocarpa, Aronia prunifolia, and Aronia arbutifolia.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the supermarkets segment followed by hypermarkets and e-commerce. Since the former two types of retailers tend to have a wide range of options to choose from in the food & beverages counters, the consumers are more likely to opt for a product that contains Aronia berries. The e-commerce segment has become an increasingly important distribution channel in the market, particularly in areas that lack the wide availability of Aronia berries in brick-and-mortar settings. On average, the price for Aronia berries ranges from $2 to $3 per pound for frozen berries.

The global Aronia Berries market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Value Added Products

Whole Berries

By Product Type

Aronia Melanocarpa

Aronia Prunifolia

Aronia Arbutifolia

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

By Source

Conventional

Organic

Browse the full “Aronia Berries Market By Form (Value Added Products And Whole Berries), By Product Type (Aronia Melanocarpa, Aronia Prunifolia, And Aronia Arbutifolia), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, And E-Commerce), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aronia-berries-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Aronia Berries market include -

Cedar Gardens LLC

Superberries

Ernst Böcker GmbH & Co KG

Bellbrook Berry Farm

Bredabest BV

Midwest Aronia Association

GreenField Sp. z o.o.

Sawmill Hollow Family Farm

Seabuck Complete Enterprises

Mountain Fruit Company

Monavale Blueberries

Pahls Market

JBB Distribution LLC

OPG Medic

Jiawei Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Natures Garden Group

Cape Fear Botanicals

Prunus LLC

TJS Distributors Pty Ltd

Berrico Food Company BV.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Aronia Berries market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Aronia Berries market size was valued at around US$ 720 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1342 million by 2030.

The Aronia berries market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for healthy edible items.

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the supermarket was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on form segmentation, whole berries were the leading form in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Aronia Berries industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Aronia Berries Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Aronia Berries Industry?

What segments does the Aronia Berries Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Aronia Berries Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America to witness the highest growth

The global Aronia berries market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America mainly due to the growing demand for healthy drinks. The growing number of people undertaking sports activities at either the professional or amateur level has increased over the years which is a major reason for the steady shift in lifestyle habits including the consumption of healthier food and drinks. Currently, the United States is one of the largest producers and consumers of Aronia berries in this region, as the number of farmers and food manufacturers exploring Aronia-based products is growing rapidly. In Europe, the growth is projected to be a result of growing consumption of value-added products like supplements and juices that consist of a wide range of ingredients including Aronia berries. Furthermore, some of the crucial players in the regional market have increased their investment toward higher research on Aronia berries to promote further application.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Poppilu, a beverage startup, announced the launch of a new lemonade with Aronia berry as the key ingredient. With this move, the company plans to explore the Midwestern territories along with the underutilized Aronia berry segment. The lemonade is expected to be a powerhouse full of antioxidants and comes in 3 different flavors

In August 2022, The Berry Company, a UK-based juice brand, launched a new range of juice blends using juniper and Aronia extract. The new additions are Blueberry and Green Tea and are expected to add to the company's rapidly expanding line of exotic juices

In August 2022, A+ Berrry, a company launched by Changmou Xu and Xiaoqing Xie, announced the results of their research finding aimed at understanding the compounds that contribute to the off-putting taste of Aronia berries

