HD Hyundai Infracore Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives Covering Partnerships, Product Launches and Acquisitions

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HD Hyundai Infracore - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HD Hyundai Infracore (previously Doosan Infracore) is a manufacturer of construction equipment and engines. Its construction equipment includes excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, compact equipment, portable power and attachments.

The company manufactures diesel and gas engines such as generator diesel engine, off-highway and on-highway diesel engine, agricultural machinery diesel engine, marine diesel engine, power generation CNG engine, on-highway CNG engine and casting for buses, trucks, generators and vessels.

The company markets its products under the brand names Doosan, Bobcat, Doosan Portable Power and Geith. The company operates in Asia, Europe, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa. The company replaced the DOOSAN brand on its construction equipment and introduced its new brand name as DEVELON.

The report provides information and insights into Hyundai Infracore's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

Hyundai Infracore developed XiteCloud, a cloud-based smart construction platform which uses technology such as GPS tracking, machine learning, and telematics to monitor the location, usage, and performance of construction equipment in real-time

Hyundai Infracore is using digital twin technology to create virtual replicas of its construction equipment. This allows the company to test and optimize equipment performance and maintenance needs in a virtual environment

The company introduced a telematics fleet management system called DoosanCONNECT. It enables customers to remotely monitor and manage their equipment in real-time

Hyundai Infracore has been actively pursuing partnerships as part of their digital transformation strategy. It has partnered with companies that specialize in areas such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics to develop new technologies and solutions for their products and services to better serve their customers

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company has entered

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cogniac corporation

Trimble

SafeAI

Unity technologies

Dassault systemes

o9 Solutions

Palantir technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6e31cw



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.