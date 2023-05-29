Micro LED in the Aerospace & Defense Market: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micro LED in the global aerospace & defense market is expected to reach an estimated $100 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of micro LED in the global aerospace & defense market looks promising with opportunities in the military aircraft and commercial aircraft markets.

The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for advanced display technologies, the significantly growing aerospace and defense industry and the increasing requirement for improving situational awareness and communication capabilities in the military and commercial aviation sectors.

List of Micro LED in the Aerospace & Defense Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, micro LED in aerospace & defense companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Micro LED in the Aerospace & Defense Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that military aircraft will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing application of micro LEDs in aircraft as they are of simple structure, consumes less power, and are economical.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the growing demand for micro LED in aerospace & defense sectors for navigation display, mission display, and ground control display applications.

Features of Micro LED in the Aerospace & Defense Market

Market Size Estimates: Micro LED in the aerospace & defense market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Micro LED in the aerospace & defense market size by various segments, such as by application, and region

Regional Analysis: Micro LED in the aerospace & defense market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, and regions for the micro LED in the aerospace & defense market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the micro LED in the aerospace & defense market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the companies for micro LED in the global aerospace & defense market profiled in this report include

Korry

FDS Avionics Corp.

Rosen Aviation

Excelitas Technologies

Meggitt PLC

Honeywell International

Barco

BAE Systems

Thales

Garmin Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Application

3.3.1: Military Aircraft

3.3.2: Commercial Aircraft



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Micro LED in the Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

4.2: Micro LED in the North American Aerospace & Defense Market

4.2.1: Micro LED in the North American Aerospace & Defense Market by Application: Military Aircraft and Commercial Aircraft

4.3: Micro LED in the European Aerospace & Defense Market

4.3.1: Micro LED in the European Aerospace & Defense Market by Application: Military Aircraft and Commercial Aircraft

4.4: Micro LED in the APAC Aerospace & Defense Market

4.4.1: Micro LED in the APAC Aerospace & Defense Market by Application: Military Aircraft and Commercial Aircraft

4.5: Micro LED in the ROW Aerospace & Defense Market

4.5.1: Micro LED in the ROW Aerospace & Defense Market by Application: Military Aircraft and Commercial Aircraft



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures of Micro LED in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j810ho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.