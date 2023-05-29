Global Real Estate Market Report 2023: A $6.13 Trillion Market by 2030 - Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Competitive Analysis, & Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real Estate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Property - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Real Estate Market size was valued at USD 3.69 trillion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 3.88 trillion in 2022 to USD 6.13 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period (2023-2030).



The global real estate market refers to the buying, selling, and leasing of properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties. The market is influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, population growth, government policies, and investor sentiment.

Driver

One of the primary drivers of the global real estate market is population growth. As the world's population continues to grow, the demand for housing and commercial space also increases, which in turn drives up property values.

Economic conditions also play a significant role in the real estate market, as a strong economy typically leads to increased demand for real estate. Additionally, low-interest rates and favorable government policies such as tax incentives and infrastructure development can also drive demand for real estate.

Restrain

The global real estate market is the economic and political instability in some regions of the world.

Unstable economies and political environments can lead to decreased investor confidence, resulting in reduced investment in real estate. Another significant restraint is the availability of financing, as tight credit markets can limit the ability of individuals and businesses to purchase properties.

Trend

The global real estate market is the increasing use of technology. Real estate companies are adopting technologies such as virtual reality, big data, and artificial intelligence to improve the buying and selling experience for customers.

Another trend is the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly buildings, as environmentally conscious consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally, there is a growing interest in co-living and co-working spaces, where people share living or working spaces to reduce costs and increase collaboration. Finally, the global real estate market is also experiencing a shift towards urbanization, as more people move to cities for better employment opportunities and quality of life.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.88 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.13 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CBRE Group, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Cushman & Wakefield

Newmark Group, Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc.

Knight Frank LLP

Savills plc

Hines

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Prologis, Inc.

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Equity Residential

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

The Blackstone Group Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Vornado Realty Trust

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

CBRE Global Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuf92a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.