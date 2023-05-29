Global Internet Protocol Television Market Report 2023-2027: Sector to Grow by $74 Billion During the Forecast Period

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The internet protocol television market is forecast to grow by USD 74860.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period. The report on the Internet protocol television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in mobile and smart device adoption, increasing demand for high-quality content, and growing internet penetration.



The internet protocol television market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Wired

Wireless

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the growth in demand for video-on-demand (VoD) as one of the prime reasons driving the internet protocol television market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for personalized content and adoption of advanced technologies in IPTV service will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the internet protocol television market covers the following areas:

Internet protocol television market sizing

Internet protocol television market forecast

Internet protocol television market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet protocol television market vendors. Also, the internet protocol television market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Component



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aferian plc

Akamai Technologies Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lex IPTV

Moftak Solutions

Necro IPTV

Orange SA

PJSC Rostelecom

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Tellabs Access LLC

Telstra Ltd.

Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd.

VITEC

ZTE Corp.

