AI in Drug Discovery Market is Expected to Reach $4.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI (Artificial Intelligence) is poised to revolutionize the drug discovery industry in the near future, offering immense potential to accelerate and enhance the process of developing new pharmaceuticals. With its ability to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and generate insights, AI has already proven to be a valuable tool in various stages of drug discovery, including target identification, lead optimization, and clinical trial design. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, AI can efficiently screen large libraries of compounds, predict their properties, and identify potential drug candidates with higher accuracy and speed than traditional methods. Additionally, AI-driven approaches can aid in the repurposing of existing drugs for new indications, reducing development time and costs. The integration of AI technologies with advanced robotics and high-throughput screening platforms further enhances the efficiency of drug discovery pipelines. Moreover, AI enables the exploration of complex biological data, including genomics, proteomics, and clinical data, facilitating the identification of biomarkers, patient stratification, and personalized medicine approaches. While challenges such as data quality, regulatory considerations, and ethical implications need to be addressed, the transformative potential of AI in drug discovery holds great promise for the future of pharmaceutical research and development.

AI in Drug Discovery market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing need to curb the drug discovery cost & reduce the overall time taken in this process, the rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services, and the impending patent expiry of blockbuster drugs are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151193446

AI in Drug Discovery Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $0.6 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 45.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Application, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing biotechnology industry Key Market Drivers Growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships

Notable AI in Drug Discovery mergers and acquisitions for 2022 – 2022 include:

In March 2021, Iktos (France) collaborated with Pfizer (US) to apply Iktos’ AI-driven de novo design software to selected small-molecule programs of Pfizer

In October 2020, Genesis Therapeutics (US) partnered with Genentech (US) for a multi-target drug development deal using Genesis’ graph machine learning capabilities to identify drug candidates for a range of disorders.

In February 2021, Exscientia (UK) and the University of Oxford collaborated to develop treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Growth Drivers of AI in Drug Discovery Market from macro to micro:

Macro-Level Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Effective and Safe Therapeutics: The rising prevalence of complex diseases and the need for innovative and personalized treatment options drive the demand for more efficient and effective drug discovery processes. AI offers the potential to accelerate drug discovery, improve target identification, and optimize drug development, leading to the discovery of novel and safer therapeutics.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, have significantly improved the capabilities of AI in analyzing and interpreting complex biological data. These advancements enable the integration of diverse data sources, such as genomics, proteomics, and clinical data, leading to more comprehensive insights and faster decision-making in drug discovery.

Availability of Big Data: The exponential growth of biological data, including genomic sequences, protein structures, and drug-target interactions, provides a rich source for AI-driven analysis and modeling. The availability of big data sets enables AI algorithms to identify patterns, predict compound properties, and generate novel hypotheses, facilitating more informed and data-driven decision-making in drug discovery.

Micro-Level Drivers:

Cost and Time Efficiency: Traditional drug discovery processes are time-consuming, expensive, and prone to failure. AI-driven approaches offer the potential to reduce costs and time by streamlining various stages of drug discovery, such as compound screening, lead optimization, and clinical trial design. AI algorithms can quickly analyze vast libraries of compounds, prioritize candidates, and predict their properties, leading to faster and more efficient drug development.

Target Identification and Validation: AI can aid in the identification and validation of potential drug targets by integrating and analyzing diverse data sources, including genomic, proteomic, and clinical data. By identifying novel targets and elucidating their biological mechanisms, AI enables researchers to develop targeted therapies with higher efficacy and specificity.

Drug Repurposing and Combination Therapy: AI algorithms can analyze large databases of existing drugs and their known interactions to identify opportunities for drug repurposing. By repurposing existing drugs for new indications or exploring drug combinations, AI can accelerate the development of new treatment options and increase the success rate of clinical trials.

Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare: AI-driven approaches facilitate the integration of patient data, including genetic profiles and clinical parameters, to develop personalized treatment strategies. By identifying patient subgroups and predicting individual responses to therapies, AI enables precision medicine approaches that optimize treatment outcomes and minimize adverse effects.

These macro and micro-level drivers collectively contribute to the growth of the AI in drug discovery market, fostering innovation, improving efficiency, and advancing the development of safe and effective therapeutics.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151193446

Hypothetic challenges of AI in Drug Discovery market in near future:

Data Quality and Availability: AI relies heavily on high-quality, diverse, and comprehensive data for training and model development. However, ensuring the availability of reliable and well-curated data sets can be a challenge, especially in the drug discovery field where data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory considerations are significant. Obtaining access to large and representative data sets that encompass diverse patient populations and disease types may be a hurdle for AI-driven drug discovery efforts.

Interpretability and Explainability: AI algorithms, particularly deep learning models, often operate as "black boxes," making it challenging to interpret the reasoning behind their predictions or recommendations. In drug discovery, where decision-making needs to be transparent and explainable, the lack of interpretability may raise concerns among regulators, clinicians, and patients. Addressing the interpretability challenge of AI models is crucial to build trust and acceptance in the field.

Validation and Regulatory Compliance: Validating AI-driven models and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards present challenges in the drug discovery industry. Regulators typically require a high level of evidence and validation to ensure the safety and efficacy of new drugs. AI models must meet rigorous standards and demonstrate robust performance on diverse datasets to gain regulatory approval. Developing a regulatory framework that adequately addresses the unique considerations of AI in drug discovery is essential to enable its wider adoption.

Ethical Considerations: The use of AI in drug discovery raises ethical concerns, such as the potential bias in algorithmic decision-making, privacy and security of patient data, and the impact on employment in the pharmaceutical industry. Ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI systems is essential to mitigate these ethical challenges and ensure that AI-driven drug discovery benefits all stakeholders.

Human-AI Collaboration: While AI can enhance and accelerate drug discovery processes, it is not a substitute for human expertise. Effective collaboration between AI systems and human researchers is crucial to leverage the strengths of both. Integrating AI into existing workflows, addressing the challenges of data integration, and fostering a culture that encourages collaboration between AI experts and domain experts are essential to maximize the potential of AI in drug discovery.

Addressing these hypothetical challenges will be critical to harness the full potential of AI in the drug discovery market. Collaboration among stakeholders, regulatory frameworks that adapt to AI technologies, and ongoing research and development efforts focused on data quality, interpretability, validation, and ethical considerations will help overcome these challenges and drive the responsible and effective use of AI in drug discovery.

Top 3 use cases of AI in Drug Discovery market:

Drug Discovery and Design: AI can significantly accelerate the process of drug discovery by efficiently screening vast libraries of compounds and predicting their properties. AI algorithms can analyze large amounts of data, including chemical structures, biological activity, and toxicity profiles, to identify potential drug candidates with higher accuracy and speed than traditional methods. This use case allows researchers to explore a wider range of possibilities and prioritize the most promising candidates for further development, ultimately reducing the time and cost required to bring new drugs to market.

Target Identification and Validation: Identifying and validating suitable drug targets is a critical step in the drug discovery process. AI algorithms can analyze complex biological data, such as genomics, proteomics, and clinical data, to identify potential targets and elucidate their biological mechanisms. By integrating diverse data sources and leveraging machine learning techniques, AI can uncover novel drug targets, validate their relevance to specific diseases, and predict the likelihood of success in drug development. This use case enables researchers to focus their efforts on targets with a higher probability of therapeutic success.

Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare: AI has the potential to revolutionize personalized medicine by integrating patient data, such as genetic information, clinical parameters, and lifestyle factors. AI algorithms can analyze this data to identify patient subgroups, predict individual responses to therapies, and optimize treatment strategies. By tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their unique characteristics, AI enables precision healthcare approaches that improve treatment outcomes, minimize adverse effects, and optimize patient care. This use case has the potential to transform the way diseases are diagnosed, monitored, and treated, leading to more effective and personalized therapeutic interventions.

These top three use cases of AI in drug discovery highlight the transformative potential of AI technologies in accelerating the discovery of new drugs, improving target identification and validation, and enabling personalized medicine approaches. By leveraging AI's capabilities, researchers and pharmaceutical companies can enhance their understanding of diseases, optimize drug development processes, and ultimately deliver safer and more effective treatments to patients.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=151193446

Related Reports:

AI In Genomics Market

Genomics Market

Drug Discovery Services Market

Bioinformatics Services Market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ai-in-drug-discovery-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-in-drug-discovery.asp