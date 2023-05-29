Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market to Grow by $7.9 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The offshore rental equipment market is forecast to grow by USD 7956.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. The report on the offshore rental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for oil and gas, increase in offshore exploration and production activities, and growing demand for offshore rental equipment in end-user industries.



The offshore rental equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

Drill Equipment

Flow

pressure equipment

By End-user

Oil and gas industry

Marine engineering

Exploration

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing demand for offshore rental equipment in renewable energy industry as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore rental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for offshore rental equipment in deepwater exploration and growth in technological advancements in offshore rental equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the offshore rental equipment market covers the following areas:

Offshore rental equipment market sizing

Offshore rental equipment market forecast

Offshore rental equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore rental equipment market vendors that include Aquaterra Energy Ltd., Ashtead technology Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., BESTWAY OILFIELDS FZCO, Bois Equipment Rentals BV, Certified Oilfield Rentals LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Co., Norwegian Offshore Rental AS, NOV Inc., Offshore Rental and Support, Oil States International Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tiger Offshore Rentals, Weatherford International Plc, and TechnipFMC plc. Also, the offshore rental equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aquaterra Energy Ltd.

Ashtead technology Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Co.

BESTWAY OILFIELDS FZCO

Bois Equipment Rentals BV

Certified Oilfield Rentals LLC

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Norwegian Offshore Rental AS

NOV Inc.

Offshore Rental and Support

Oil States International Inc.

Parker Drilling Co.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Tiger Offshore Rentals

Weatherford International Plc

TechnipFMC plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p8rnj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.