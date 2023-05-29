Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom equipment market is forecast to grow by USD 195.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. The report on the telecom equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and increasing demand for network security.



The telecom equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

BFSI

IT and telecommunication

Retail

Media and entertainment

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising proliferation of IoT and connected device as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of mobile users and rising digital transformation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the telecom equipment market covers the following areas:

Telecom equipment market sizing

Telecom equipment market forecast

Telecom equipment market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom equipment market vendors that include Actelis Networks Inc., Adtran Holdings Inc., ALE International, Aspocomp Group Plc, AT and T Inc., ATOP Corp., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Guangdong Lingyi Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitech Circuits, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Semtech Corp., Siemens AG, Sonim Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the telecom equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Actelis Networks Inc.

Adtran Holdings Inc.

ALE International

Aspocomp Group Plc

AT and T Inc.

ATOP Corp.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Guangdong Lingyi Intelligent Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hitech Circuits

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Siemens AG

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

