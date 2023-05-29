Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market Report 2023-2027: Increased Adoption of Advanced Analytics by SMEs Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The predictive maintenance (PdM) market is forecast to grow by USD 16,576.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.44% during the forecast period. The report on the predictive maintenance (PdM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing, the increase in the need for lifespan of aging industrial machinery, and the increase in need to obtain insights from implementation of new technologies.



The predictive maintenance (PdM) market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solutions

Service

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies, AI, and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the predictive maintenance (PdM) market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in need to boost asset uptime and minimize maintenance costs and rise in investments in PdM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the predictive maintenance (PdM) market covers the following areas:

Predictive maintenance (PdM) market sizing

Predictive maintenance (PdM) market forecast

Predictive maintenance (PdM) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading predictive maintenance (PdM) market vendors that include Augury Inc., Avnet Inc., C3.ai Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., PTC Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Reliability Solutions sp. z o.o., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Warwick Analytics Services Ltd. Also, the predictive maintenance (PdM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Component



7 Market Segmentation by Deployment



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Augury Inc.

Avnet Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fortive Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

PTC Inc.

RapidMiner Inc.

Reliability Solutions sp. z o.o.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Warwick Analytics Services Ltd.

