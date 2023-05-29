Commercial Greenhouse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the global Commercial Greenhouse Market was valued at US$36.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Commercial Greenhouse 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Commercial Greenhouse and Forecasts Commercial Greenhouse Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Size (Small/Mid-Scale Greenhouses, Large-Scale Greenhouses) Market Segment by Component (Hardware, Glazing Materials, Systems) Market Segment by Product Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops) Market Segment by Glazing Material Type (Polyethylene Film, Polycarbonate Sheet, Acrylic Sheet, Glass Material, Other Type) Market Segment by Systems (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Climate Control Systems, System Controls, Communication Systems, Other Systems) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Growing Interest in Sustainable Agriculture Practices

One of the significant factors propelling the commercial greenhouse market is the rising interest in sustainable agricultural methods. Sustainable farming methods work to improve the long-term health and production of the land while reducing the detrimental effects of farming on the ecosystem. This can involve utilising renewable energy sources, decreasing the usage of pesticides and fertilisers, and saving water and energy.

Commercial greenhouses are a crucial tool for encouraging sustainable farming methods since they enable more effective use of resources like water and energy and can lessen the need for artificial pesticides and fertilisers. For instance, improved monitoring systems can assist growers in maximising resource use and minimising waste, while hydroponic growth techniques used in commercial greenhouses can use up to 90% less water than conventional field farming.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Commercial Greenhouse Market?

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the commercial greenhouse business in both positive and negative ways. Here is a thorough evaluation of how COVID-19 has affected the market for commercial greenhouses: Due to the pandemic's impact on global supply networks, consumers are becoming more interested in locally grown, fresh vegetables. Commercial greenhouse owners now have options to offer year-round local produce as a result.

The demand for some products, such lettuce and tomatoes, has decreased as a result of the closure of restaurants and the food service sector. Commercial greenhouse operators have been compelled to switch their production to crops with higher demand, such herbs and microgreens, as a result of this.

Because workers are unable or unwilling to work due to health concerns, the pandemic has resulted in a labour shortage. Commercial greenhouse operators who depend on seasonal workers to produce, tend, and harvest crops now face difficulties as a result.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 333-page report provides 124 tables and 170 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global commercial greenhouse market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Commercial Greenhouse. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments size, components, glazing material type, systems, product type and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing commercial greenhouse market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for Locally Grown Fresh Produce Driving the Growth of the Commercial Greenhouse Market

The market for commercial greenhouses is primarily driven by the rising demand for fresh vegetables farmed nearby. Consumer preferences for fresher and healthier goods, worries about the environmental effects of long-distance transportation, and a desire to support local farmers and the local economy are some of the elements driving this trend.

Growing Demand for Specialty Crops like Herbs and Microgreens

One of the important factors driving the commercial greenhouse industry is the rising demand for specialty crops like herbs and microgreens. Specialty crops are usually expensive plants that are used sparingly but are in high demand among consumers and chefs. Herbs, microgreens, edible flowers, and other unusual plants can be grown as part of these crops.

Specialty crops can be grown in commercial greenhouses because they offer a controlled environment that can be tailored to meet the needs of each crop. For instance, some herbs and microgreens need extremely precise temperature and light conditions to flourish, which can be challenging in outdoor growing areas. In addition, commercial greenhouses can provide a year-round supply of specialty crops, which can be difficult to source locally during the off-season. This allows growers to capture premium prices for their crops and can help support the development of local food systems and regional cuisines.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-greenhouse-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion into New Markets

Companies are aiming to expand their operations to new places in order to tap into new markets and meet the growing need for fresh and sustainable food as a result of this demand. For greenhouse businesses, diversifying their revenue streams, gaining access to new consumers, and lowering supply chain expenses are just a few advantages of market expansion. However, businesses must also be cognizant of the difficulties that come with entering new markets, such as logistical difficulties, regulatory obstacles, and cultural differences.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the commercial greenhouse market are Agra-tech, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Berry Global Group, Inc., Certhon, Europrogress, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, LLC, Logiqs BV, LumiGrow, Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Richel Group, Rough Brothers, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

26 Jan 2023, Van Wordragen Flowers BV has received a full LED installation from Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, including a light spectrum with adjustable far-red. The chrysanthemum grower is the first in the Netherlands to use this Signify technology.

20 April 2022, LumiGrow Inc., a smart horticultural lighting company, has launched newest wirelessly controllable LED lighting system for commercial greenhouse and indoor crop production. The LumiGrow TopLight is a powerful, versatile lighting solution designed with various cost-saving optimisations for professional crop cultivators.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Agriculture sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: