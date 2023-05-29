New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 29 May 2023, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2024. Tariffs were approved by the CEO of Amber Grid on 22 May 2023.

In 2024, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.49 EUR/MWh and will increase by 7% compared to this year. In 2023 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.39 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services are published on Amber Grid website https://www.ambergrid.lt/en/for-clients/services/tariffs-and-prices/637

